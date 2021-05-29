2021 Coca-Cola 600 Choices, Opportunities: Legendary NASCAR Expert Blurs Chase Elliott at Charlotte

Chase Elliott must have come to think his 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship was a curse as he failed to capture a checkered flag in the first 13 races of the 2021 season. The drought finally ended last weekend when the 25-year-old won the rain-shortened EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin. After winning the last two races on last year’s schedule, Elliott looks set to be back-to-back when he gets behind the wheel in the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Elliott flirted with the win several times this year prior to last week, placing second in Daytona and Martinsville, while finishing third in Dover on May 16.

Elliott, who had one of the best five wins of his career last season, is 6-1 in William Hill Sportsbook’s final Coca-Cola 600 odds of 2021, while Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. 11-2 are co-favorites. Denny Hamlin is also 6-1 and Kyle Busch rounds out the top five 2021 Coca-Cola 600 contenders 13-2. The race starts at 6 p.m. ET. You want check out NASCAR’s predictions in Charlotte from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered racing betting before getting a Coca-Cola 600 pick in 2021.

Roberts is undoubtedly the nation’s greatest NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick – Elliott – won the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix last Sunday with a rating of 8-5. He also correctly predicted the GEICO 500 less than five weeks ago, taking Brad Keselowski’s 14-1 win.

Roberts correctly called the first two races of the 2020 season, Hamlin’s victory with 10-1 chances in the Daytona 500 and Joey Logano with 13-2 chances in the Pennzoil 400 a week later. He also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four picks in each race during the 2019 NASCAR season grossed a staggering $ 3,400 for those who put $ 50 on each, and he correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in seven. of the last 11 races of the 2021 campaign.

Anyone who has followed their choices has skyrocketed year after year.

Coca-Cola 600 expert forecasts for 2021

A shock: Roberts has a low score on Elliott, even though he is among the top 2021 Coca-Cola 600 contenders 6-1. In fact, says Roberts, Elliott, who was second in this race last season, barely even bursts into the top 10.

“He has averaged 13th place among his 22 Cup Series starts (at Charlotte),” Roberts told SportsLine. “Elliott had his best finish of 2021 with the 550 horsepower package in Kansas, where he came fifth.”

Another curveball: Roberts is high on William Byron, who is 15-1 in the latest NASCAR against Charlotte odds. The 23-year-old North Carolina native got off to a rocky start this season, finishing 26th and 33rd in his first two starts – both coming in Daytona, one of which was on the road. Byron bounced back to win at Homestead and followed with 10 consecutive top-10 finishes before settling for 11th on the Circuit of the Americas road track last Sunday.

“Byron has made top 10s on all four 1.5-mile circuits he has ridden (this season),” Roberts told SportsLine. “I start rooting for him every week because I keep getting juicy opportunities for him.”

Coca-Cola 600 opportunities for 2021

Kyle Larson 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Chase Elliott 6-1

Denny Hamlin 6-1

Kyle Busch 13-2

Brad Keselowski 15-2

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Ryan Blaney 9-1

Joey Logano 10-1

William Byron 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Christopher Bell 30-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Chris Buescher 150-1

Ryan Newman 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Daniel Suarez 150-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Chase Briscoe 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Ryan Preece 750-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Justin Haley 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey LaJoie 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

David Starr 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1