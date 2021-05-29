Connect with us

College football coaches can reduce transfers if they really want to

We all understand it’s tricky to mess with the transfer portal. How can anyone know when a player is recruiting an opponent without his head coach asking? That is difficult to prove. Those complaints are justified. But here too, coaches have to deal with reality. They need a few.

If it’s against the rules for a coach to order his players to recruit opponents, I don’t blame the coaches for crying offense and wanting violations of NCAA rules to be punished. That’s normal and understandable, which is why the transfer portal is such a constant point of discussion and concern in college football circles. It makes sense that many coaches would be angry.

But still, like Alex Scarborough reported in his detailed piece For ESPN earlier this week, adult coaches will realize they can control the transfer portal if they do their job well and rise to the challenge of providing their players with a better, more welcoming space.

In any case, some coaches come to the realization that they can’t complain about constantly having to recruit half of their squad to avoid switching, without wondering why half of their squad would want to leave at all.

CincinnatiCoach Luke Fickell said that every time they lose a player to the portal, it’s a reminder of the importance of relationships.

“What we’ve always believed, but sometimes lose sight of, is that you have to constantly build a relationship with a child,” he said. “I’ve always done that well with the kids who play, but in all my days of coaching I think I’ve done it badly with kids who may not be seven to eight. [top] linebackers. … You have those red shirts kids and boys on the scout team and you said, “Hey, that’s part of life. I’ll see you in six months when the season is over. And it reminds us that the hell we weren’t doing it right 15-20 years ago and spent enough time making sure we built that relationship. “

ArkansasCoach Sam Pittman echoed that feeling, saying, “If losing a starter bothers you more than losing someone who hasn’t played much, you’re pretty selfish.”

“I think it’s easy to say someone messed up when you lose someone,” he added, “but in all fairness, we have to look at ourselves and internally in our program to say, ‘We’ve done all the things Have we been honest and sincere? Have we built a relationship with us where he doesn’t want to leave us? “

Coaches have a valid complaint when they know that other coaches are clearly making a mess, but still find it difficult to prove it. We can all understand how frustrating that can be. But the bottom line in all of this is that if a coach runs a program in which his players – even the bench warmers lower on the depth chart – feel valued and accepted, they are less likely to switch.

In some cases, transfers are simply a product of playtime: not enough in one school, abundant in the transfer destination. Coaches can’t really help that … and if their own starters are good, it shouldn’t hurt to lose a backup of another program. (The solution: play the second stringer more if you don’t want to lose it to another program. This isn’t brain surgery or splitting the atom.)

However, if playtime isn’t number 1 and it becomes apparent that a player doesn’t feel appreciated or accepted at their current school, whose fault is that? It could be that a coach did everything he could to gain a player’s trust, and the player just didn’t want to listen. That sometimes happens.

Usually, however, a player does not think he is a good fit for a program. He doesn’t fit in well, doesn’t have the experience he hoped to have. The coaches do not put him in the best position to succeed.

The transfer portal can be a source of annoyance to coaches who see and hear about cheating and are upset that they can’t nail their competitors to the wall … but in the end, when coaches run great programs, they don’t have to worry. in the transfer portal.

What do coaches always say? Take care of the things you can control and block all other distractions.

Coaches must follow their own advice on the transfer portal.

