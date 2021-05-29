Age is no match for the Mission College women’s tennis team

Liz Westergren is a freshman on the women’s tennis team at Mission College in Santa Clara. According to her biography on the team’s webpage, she loves animals and chose Mission “play tennis and get on the deans list”. She is also 71 years old and a great doubles player.

While Westergren is the oldest player on Mission’s tennis team with 13 players, the others are in their 40s, 50s and 60s and the youngest is in their late 20s. The COVID-19 pandemic played a role in bringing the seasoned team together, as coach Scott Howard was unable to visit high school campuses to recruit players last year. Many colleges have their seasons completely scratched because of the challenge, but Howard saw an opportunity to reach out to the South Bay tennis community and recruit a full team.

But despite their level of experience, the team members are legitimate students, assistant coach Kathleen Watson said. “While our team’s age bracket may be considered non-traditional, the players are still required to take a full academic load of units, maintain a good academic reputation and meet all other NCAA eligibility requirements,” she said. Like other students, they talk about their lessons while practicing and finish homework on the team bus. “Many of them have earned a right to As in their academic courses,” said Watson.

They also have some pretty incredible lives outside of school. Team members include Reine Johansen, an aerospace systems engineer at NASA Ames; Amy Robinson, a former Cisco executive who now runs an international nonprofit; Sherry Keogh, a yoga instructor and fitness trainer; Lara Norman-Stowers, a former video game artist; and Westergren, who is originally from the UK and serves as an assistant tennis coach at Presentation High School in San Jose.

Three or four decades of playing time on their opponents was not discouraging for the team, especially after their first win. They have decades of experience playing and teaching tennis – using strategy to outsmart younger, stronger teams. Of course, they also faced regular sports challenges in college, such as team buses running late and others unique to the COVID era, such as not being able to cross-train in the gym or hold in-person team meetings and sometimes play with masks.

It didn’t stop them. The team finished with a 4-3 record after a big 7-2 road victory against Caada College in Redwood City on Thursday evening, placing them in second place in the Coast Conference.

“Seeing these players is a rollercoaster of emotions,” said Watson. “I am proud that these special women are helping an on-again, off-again program stay alive so that the next generation of incoming student athletes have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and play on a college team.”

INNOVATIVE RANGE: There is a common belief that young people are less likely to get the coronavirus vaccine – and this is nothing new, as young people usually radiate a sense of invulnerability – and a parallel belief that they are also more likely to listen to their peers than anyone else then. for example writes a column in this ancient thing called a newspaper. That’s why the City of San Jose has partnered with the Knight Foundation and marketing agency XOMAD on a program to allow online influencers to speak about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

San Jose is working to meet the Santa Clara County vaccination target of 85 percent of residents by Aug. 1, and this approach could be of great help, especially among Vietnamese, Latino and black communities. The Knight Foundation has invested $ 125,000 in the effort, in which select influencers – who have between 1,000 and 100,000 followers – post in their own words about the efficacy of vaccines on social media platforms using the hashtags #StayHealthySJ and #ThisIsOurShotSJ.

Will this effort have an impact or will it simply be ignored? We’ll find out, but – and pardon the pun – it’s worth a try if it can make any difference. And for those who are still on the fence but capable of being influenced by old school media, go to sccfreevax.org to find out where to get a vaccine in Santa Clara County.

PLAY ON: Roberta Guaspari – violinist, teacher and co-founder of Opus 118 Harlem School of Music – will this year receive the Children’s Discovery Museum’s Legacy for Children Award, which will be presented at the Purple Museum’s virtual fundraising event on June 17.

Marilee Jennings, director of the Children’s Discovery Museum, says Guaspari exemplifies the award by using her talents to help children gain confidence and succeed. “Roberta is unstoppable in making music a part of the lives of children in East Harlem,” said Jennings. “Her belief in the promise and potential of all children is something the museum strives for every day in our 30 years of serving the community.”

This is a major event for the Children’s Discovery Museum, which was closed for 393 days, resulting in a loss of ticket revenue for 13 months, not to mention the additional costs required to adjust the facility to reopen safely . And that’s why the board of directors has set an aggressive goal of raising $ 2 million through the event. Titled ‘Keep Playing’. The 5:30 pm stream includes performances by classic hip-hop duo and violin masters Black Violin, an artist-led activity to make a musical rainstick, and performances by Mariachi Mexico and the Cantabile Youth Singers of Silicon Valley. You can buy tickets or register to watch the event for free at www.cdm.org.

TO CARRY OUT: San Jose City Manager Dave Sykes’ announcement of his imminent retirement this summer makes San Jose the second Silicon Valley city this week to have a top spot to fill. Cupertino City Manager Deborah Feng gave her 30-day notice on Wednesday, ending a two-year tenure largely overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Her layoff ended a rollercoaster month for Feng, a longtime administrator at NASA Ames Research Center before taking the job in Cupertino. Earlier this month, she took responsibility for not informing city council about a letter she received from the State Housing and Community Development Dept. before it approved a regulation to include a previously approved housing program in the zoning code – something the government agency said it couldn’t. On Monday, two days before she resigned, Feng was named one of the Valley’s 100 Women of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.