Batavia, Notre Dame hockey players are looking forward to a new journey, together | Sport

BATAVIA For some it will not be easy to see Batavia and Notre Dame converge on the ice. But that’s not the case for current players.
At this week’s announcement that the two districts will merge hockey programs, Genesee Ice Devils and Notre Dame Fighting Irish players were ecstatic.
I’m really looking forward to it, said Notre Dames Vincent DiRisio. It will bring a lot of depth to our team and everyone already knows each other from playing with the Ramparts over the years. Were ready.
The Batavia Wallen are part of GAHA, the youth hockey organization in Batavia.
Many former players and coaches, and parents of current players, have expressed their displeasure both privately and publicly in recent days. A merger between two rival schools between different cities will certainly not go well with everyone involved. Ultimately, though, a decision like this is designed to provide opportunities for young people who hope to enjoy the sport they love.
The current players who spoke to the Daily News earlier this week seem quite excited to hit the ice together as one city, one team.
I’m most looking forward to putting us back on the map, said Batavias Andrew Kasmarek.
The Genesee Ice Devils have been through tough times for the past few seasons, going 19-86-5 for the past six years. The Ice Devils’ last winning season came in 2011-12, prior to the creation of the Genesee team when Batavia finished 9-6-3.
Kasmarek believes this move will enable him and his teammates to enjoy meaningful hockey in December, January and February.
We haven’t actually been in the section for years, Kasmarek said. So hopefully now that this team comes together we have the best players around. I was hoping to take a flight to it.
That turned out to be a general feeling during the Daily News talks with players from both sides.
I love that we can join both teams, and now we can use both of our weapons to join forces and win more together, said Notre Dames Noah Hudson.
It’s something we haven’t had much of in recent years – competitiveness, said Le Roys Zack Eschberger. It’s just really exciting knowing there will be depth in the future. We were excited and ready to go back in.
Eschberger and a few others from districts outside of Batavia have been grandfathered in the B / ND roster after playing with the Genesee Ice Devils for the past few seasons. In the future, apart from those with a grandfather, only players from Batavia High and Notre Dame HS will play hockey for the B / ND team.
It is a great honor to start this new tradition of Batavia hockey, said Batavias Parker Corbelli. Our children, they will look back on this when we got together and started this new hockey city in Batavia.
The Notre Dame team has had great success in recent seasons winning a section championship in the 2016 season and another four years earlier, in 2012. In the past six seasons, the Irish have amassed a record of 69-29-7 . .
During their recent success, the Irish have welcomed several new players midway through their high school careers – many of whom have moved across town from Batavia High School. This merger may bring that trend to an end, much to the satisfaction of the players.
Gone are the days when these two teams hated each other because of the varying levels of success found by each program, along with other external factors. The once-fierce rivalry between the Irish and Ice Devils has all but been resolved, making this transition even more plausible at this point.
Today, players from both sides play together during the off-season and hang out, developing deep friendships that reach far beyond the ice. Current players look forward to joining forces with their once hated enemy.
I think it’s a very positive change, said Notre Dame junior Gavin Schrader, who previously attended BHS. It’s not great living side by side and competing. I think that coming together will create a much better team and a team with much more depth.
DiRisio is another player who moved to Notre Dame after starting his HS hockey career in Batavia, joining forces with Hudson and fellow junior Ronin Hofmaster, who have been pivotal cogs in the Irish winning machine in recent years.
Understanding what players like Schrader and DiRisio, and others who have come over from Batavia, have already brought to the table, Hofmaster envisions the rest of the Batavia players becoming key ingredients in what they all hope will be a championship-level recipe.
They have been a hardworking team for years, Hofmaster said. They have a lot of spunk and (show) great leadership. It will be great to pull us together and use (each other) to make a great team.
There will be naysayers. But as this combined program progresses, today’s players are embracing the change as they try to work together towards one common goal.
It is not easy to predict where it will be in a year and what the first season of Batavia / Notre Dame hockey will look like. Heck, we don’t even know what the team name is yet.
But one thing is clear: today’s players are embarking on their new journey with a clear and open mind as they hope to make this new venture a success.