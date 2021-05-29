Ineos Grenadiers stayed focused before celebrating the Giro d’Italia victory in Milan

An emotional Matteo Tosatto was congratulated by Team BikeExchange rival Matt White after stage 20 to Alpe Motta, but the Ineos Grenadiers sports director refused to celebrate the victory in the 2021 Giro dItalia, insisting that the Corsa Rosa will not be won until Egan Bernal completes the 29.4 km. time trial Milan and will cross the finish line in Piazza Duomo on Sunday afternoon.

Bernal leads Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) with 1:59 and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) with 3:23. He is the better time trialist and can avoid any risk on the streets of Milan. However, after a thrilling final two mountain stages, in which the Colombian looked weaker than his rivals, Tosatto did not want to know about the preparations for the post-race festivities.

As I always say, the Giro ends in Milan, not before. We need to stay focused with fingers crossed, he insisted on Eurosport in Italian, surprising journalist Andrea Berton, who asked if he was superstitious.

No, this is not a one-day race, the tension is mounting and a lot of people want to have something to say, but I want the team to stay focused on the time trial on Sunday, Tosatto explained.

People have prepared many things. I don’t want to start a polemic, but I want to be clear: the Giro ends when you cross the finish line in Milan.

A veteran of the sport, Tosatto has raced for Fassa Bortolo, QuickStep and Tinkoff in a 20-year career. He may have been a surprising choice for a role at Ineos, but has emerged as a leading sports director who can combine the tough pragmatism of the teams with Italian passion. He directed Tao Geoghegan Hart to victory in 2020 and this year Bernal is sure to triumph in Milan on Sunday, despite his warnings.

No one really knows if and how Bernals’s back pain affected his Giro dItalia. He was in shape from the start and dispelled most doubts, gaining time on his biggest rivals at key finishes, but then fading at the very end, exposing a potentially massive weakness, only for Ineos to get in, ride as the dominant super team they are, helping Bernal maintain his nerves and lead in the race.

Tosatto called from the main team’s car every day. He took a defensive, cautious approach in the final few stages, aware that victory might have slipped out of their hands. He was clearly delighted to have finished stage 20 with Bernal in the maglia rosa with a 1:59 tire on Caruso.

You have to be cool-blooded and don’t panic in situations like this. Panic at such a moment can cost you victory in the Giro, you can throw everything away by wanting something extra, Tosatto explained.

Today was a fast, tough stage, with climbing to more than 2000 meters. I can only compliment the team on how they controlled the race, especially in the last 45km.

It was not easy to keep things under control because even if the bad weather helped us because no one likes to go down in the rain for the last climb. Team DSM attacked and then Caruso and Bilbao of Bahrain went after them, but we didn’t want to take any chances by chasing them and blowing up the team.

Castroviejo was incredible and especially Dani Martinez who did a great job in the final. Egan was fantastic too, especially mentally. The Giro ends in Milan, but now we can finish it in style.