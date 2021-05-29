Meet the NJ guy trying to make cricket a popular American sport





Jay Mir says he tries to bring communities together, but in a way that most Americans don’t understand the sport of cricket. I’ve been an avid fan of cricket since I was a kid, he said. I grew up in Pakistan. And in the streets of Lahore cricket is a religion, just like in India and England and Australia. Mir is the founder and CEO of the American Premiere League (APL), and spoke to NJ Advance Media from the Cricmax indoor sports facility in Old Bridge, where pre-registered candidates from a number of states and even Canada came hoping to demonstrate they have what it takes to play professionally in the United States. Jay Mir (founder and CEO of APL) is interviewed by Roshni Chasmawala, left.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com With an estimated 2.5 billion fans, cricket ranks second after football as the most popular sport in the world, but the cricket doesn’t even make the top ten in America. If you need to popularize cricket in this country, we need to target the cricket-loving communities that already reside in the United States, Mir said. That was the Southeast Asian expat community, the Caribbean expat community, the English and the Aussies living in the United States, so that’s where the idea came up to name the teams that were based on the cricket-loving communities. One of the candidates for Saturday’s tryouts was Kunal Merchant from Woodbridge, who came to America from Mumbai 14 years ago and is now a dental laboratory. It is awesome. I smile every day, he said. But business aside, he says cricket is his passion. Cricket is actually in my DNA. It’s a family passion. Every child in our family plays cricket. My brother actually also plays professionally in India. Kunal Merchant, center of Woodbridge, and originally from Mumbai, India, hopes to win a spot as a bowler. His brother plays professionally in India.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com His bowling skills attracted positive attention from Afzaal Butt, Chief Selector and Head Coach of American Premiere League, who gave a little tip to all players in his welcome speech: take it easy and relax and enjoy the game. Kunal Merchant, right, of Woodbridge, and originally from Mumbai, India, receives bowling instruction from Afzaal Butt, left, chief selector and head coach of the American Premiere League.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Afzaal Butt, left, Chief Selector and Head Coach of the American Premiere League, looks at the shape of a bowler.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Three bowlers, all out of state, from the left, Tahmio Syad, Razpulock Nath and Sami Kahn.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com A batsman waves.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Mir watched the players in action and talked about building anticipation for the leagues big tournament at the Yogi Berra Stadium at Montclair University in September. They are all excited. The best thing about this competition is that it brings together many different communities. We have a Indian team for the Indians, FAT for the Pakistanis, Windees for the Caribbean, Bengali and then we have Aussies and English, so this tournament will bring many communities together. Promising opening night showings of a concert, fireworks and Bollywood dancing, he added, this will be by far the largest cricket show the United States has ever witnessed. Pre-registered candidates were allowed to pose for individual photos with Jay Mir, right, (founder and CEO of APL) and other officials.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Sign up now and support the local journalism that YOU trust and rely on. Michael Mancuso can be reached at [email protected].

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos