Sports
Football betting in full swing, with Bears tilting Oct. 17 vs. Packers’ attention
LAS VEGAS Be my guest, said Paul Stone as he waved friend Jim Schrope in line at a sports book ticket booth in South Point, just after May 21 to May 21.
Book director Chris Andrews had just released the spreads of 97 college football games of the year, and Stone and Schrope were some of the keenest bettors eager to take positions.
Schrope put on a grand at Alabama and gave Miami 13 points in a September 4 game in Atlanta. The line went to 14. Stone still saw value and put $ 1,100 on the Crimson Tide.
Wednesday it was 4pm. It climbed to 17.5 at some stores across the country. Says Schrope: That’s a lot of one-way action. Out of his dozen tickets, he coveted Bama -13 against the Hurricanes.
When they put that under two touchdowns, I think a lot of people were drooling, Schrope said. If I hadn’t been one of the first two people in line I wouldn’t have gotten that number.
A recent swing by the usual Circa Sports downtown troika, the off-the-Strip Westgate SuperBook, and the South Point, on the south side of Las Vegas Boulevard, was anything but common.
Football is king. It won’t start for a few months, but pigskin betting is in full swing. The earliest birds enjoy the sweetest rewards. In one case, thanks to a 10-year-old friend, that meant 13 points instead of 14.
I usually let Paul go ahead of me, said Schrope. He does so much for me. But he said, You go first this time. I was grateful. I have the best number available.
CIRCLE OCT. 17
The money trickled into Circa on the Bears, pushing their Super Bowl title chances from 50-1 to 40-1 in the past three months.
Part of the property’s appeal is the range of yes / no offers, allowing customers to bet on, for example, the Bears to win Super Bowl LVI and the Packers not to win a fifth Lombardi Trophy.
The odds that the Bears won’t win the next title is -7200, or bet $ 7,200 to make $ 100 from the Steelers numbers as well.
Green Bay, meanwhile, the site of the Aaron Rodgers daily drama, is -2200 not to claim the crown. To win it all, the Packers are +1200 (bet $ 100 to win $ 1,200).
At the Westgate, SuperBook chief Jay-Kornegay and his staff produced spreads and totals for every game of the 18-week NFL season, an epic achievement.
An intriguing tilt is Packers-Bears on October 17 at Soldier Field. The SuperBook installed Green Bay as a 2.5 point favorite.
Rodgers is 21-5 against the Bears. However, that play color will change significantly when it retires or trades this summer.
The Bears getting 2.5 home, possibly against a Rodgers-less Packers squad, seems valuable. However, Long Island handicapper and nationally syndicated SportsGarten radio host Tom Barton never indulges in such early NFL lines.
Too much can happen, he said. Sure, Rodgers may not be there. But what if it is him and they are undefeated? What if Allen Robinson or [Khalil] Mack is going down? Too many injury variables in [pro] American football.
FADE AUBURN, IOWA STATE
At 10:19 a.m. on May 20, Andrews released those 97 college games, blank spaces where spreads belong, on Twitter, noting: Time to do some homework, guys.
Schrope, a 56-year-old Navy aeronautical engineer living in San Diego, drove to Vegas that day and got to work.
He had handicapped dozens of games through his power ratings. He threw those who were not on that list overboard. He attacked those he had not disabled.
His day job affirms his affinity for grades, and he has benefited each of the past six seasons from his GOY efforts in college.
59-year-old Stone offers a handicapping service, with college football being his wheelhouse, to select clients from his hometown in East Texas. When he and Schrope discuss games, people listen.
Last Friday morning, Schrope saw that his rules on nine Notre Dame games matched almost exactly what Andrews had produced. He continued.
Alabama-Miami was a no-brainer. Of Schropes’ next 11 bets, six involved fading (bets against) programs that he believes have inflated status; three against Auburn, three against Iowa State.
Part of my usual strategy, he said. In all six of those cases, I felt like I had a very reasonable number.
He’s in Oklahoma State (Oct. 23) and Texas (Nov. 6), each getting 10 points at Iowa State, and he has West Virginia +8 at home on Oct. 30 against the Cyclones.
Iowa State will be very good, I just don’t think it will compete for a playoff spot, Schrope said. Those rules are a bit out of place. I think they should all have been under a touchdown.
Schrope got LSU -3 at home against Auburn (Oct 2), Georgia -4 in Auburn (Oct 9) and Ole Miss +6 at Auburn (Oct 30).
He considers new Tigers coach Bryan Harsin, a former quarterback and coach at Boise State, as a regional misfit.
He’s a west coast man, said Schrope. For me it is a very strange recruitment.
Quarterback Bo Nix underperformed there. Maybe this new regime will turn him around, but I see this as a transition year for Auburn.
