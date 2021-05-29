Dover, Winnacunet Continues in Opening Round of NHIAA Division I Girls Tennis Tournament





DOVER The success shown by the Dover High Schoolgirl tennis team in the regular season has continued when it matters most in the postseason. The Green Wave split the six singles matches and swept the doubles for a 6-3 win over Exeter in the first round of the Division I girls tennis tournament on Friday. Dover, now 16-0 in the season, will play in a quarter final against Winnacunneton in Hampton on Monday. Winnacunnet defeated Spaulding 8-1. Taylor Wilson (No. 2, 8-0), Tory Vitko (No. 3) and JociFaasen (No. 4, 9-7) won their respective singles contests for the Green Wave. Rachel Vitko and Tory Vitko won 8-1 at number 1 in doubles, while Faasen and Katie Ross won 8-1 at number 2 and Wilson and Riya Ramdev won 8-2 at number 3. Exeters Sofia Morales (No. 1, 8-4), Katie Rocha (No. 5, 8-1) and Rachel Warne (No. 6, 8-6) won in singles. GIRLS TENNIS Winnacunnet 8 Spaulding 1 HAMPTON The Warriors swept the singles for this victory in the first round of the Division I tournament. StellaSebeny (No. 1, 8-0), Emily Barnes (No. 2, 8-0), Sam Primavera (No. 3, 8-1), Emma Record (No. 4, 8-2), Lindsey Hepburn ( No. 5, 8-1) and Grace Michael (No. 6.8-5) all won for Winnacunnet. In doubles, Sebenyand Barnes won 8-0 at number 1, and Primavera and Record won 8-4 at number 2. Spauldings HaileyReiley won 8-6 at number 3. SOFTBALL Coe-Brown 6 Thomas Aquinas 0 NORTHWOOD – Autumn Stevens and LilyVeneronihit back-to-back home runs for Division IICoe-Brown (12-3). Annie Jerome had a two-out, two-run double in the first for the Bears, while Emma Broadstone had two hits. MadisonDeCotaal lowered a single, while striking out 14 batters. She also had two hits. Cape Elizabeth 12 York 0 CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine -Ella Moon had two hits for York, while Ava Brent and Sophie Lewis played defensively. Oyster River 4 Newmarket 1 DURHAM -Gia Tilton and AnnaWillererboth had two hits for Division IV Newmarket. Kaylen Fowler, RileyAndriski, Francesca Evangelista and Jessica Berry all had one goal for the Mules, while Isabella Mendez scored for Newmarket. Somersworth 20 Farmington 3 SOMERSWORTH – Rylee Page had four hits, two RBI’s and scored four runs for Division III Somersworth in this win over Division IV Farmington. Seairra Anderson had three hits, two RBI’s and scored two runs for the Hilltoppers, while Riley Barton (three hits, two RBI’s, three runs) and Leah Peloquin (two hits, three RBI’s, three runs) all contributed. BOYS LACROSSE Deering 14 TraipAcademy 8 KITTERY, Maine – Tucker Johnson led Traip with four goals, while Brody Johnson, Nick Fitch, Conrad Burke and John Joe Reeves all had one. Traipgoalie SamTumith had seven saves. GIRLS LACROSSE Thomas Aquinas 22 Spaulding 5 DOVER – Megan Leahy had five goals and Sarah Leahy and Brooke Chandler both had four for St. Thomas Aquinas. Kat Dornan added three goals, while Sara Anderson had two, and Jaimie Murray, EllaKuselias, Emily Dornan and Cat Vetter all had one. St. Thomasgoalie Becca Harmon had seven saves, while Carly Caswell played defensively. York 17 Wells 2 YORK, Maine The Wildcats recognized their five seniors -Carley Mitchell, Kristen Leroux, AleaGalbadis, Raigen Michniewicz and KatrinaKiklis for the competition. Clara Pavuk led York (8-2) with five goals, Rose Pavuk four and Leroux three. Mitchel scored two goals, while Galbadis, Sage Works and LindseyZinkeviczall had one. Rose Pavuk added five assists, while Clara Pavuk and Zinkevicz both had two, and Leroux and Abby Armlin both had one. Kiklishad forty-eight in York’s goal.

