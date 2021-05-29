Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for May 29

On Saturday, there’s a two-game main NHL list starting at 7:30 p.m. ET DraftKings. In this article, you’ll find DFS advice for DraftKings setups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to aim.

The Leafs let us down on this spot for Game 6, but with the chance of puckline coverage still available at inflated prices, I’d like to refocus them here for some revenge. The Leafs probably should have lost Game 5 by the rules, but were able to fight back against a shaky Canadiens squad that managed to find a miracle goal in OT. The Leafs feature the league’s top scorer and the top-serve goalkeeper in the playoffs (Jack Campbell – .944). A quick start here through Toronto may be impossible to overcome for a Canadiens team that is last in goals per game in the playoffs.

The second line of the islands has recently been a solid source of production. Beauvillier comes into this game averaging 3.2 shots on target over his past 10 games, but still has a solid plus money opportunity here as the defending Bruins will push this towards a tighter streak. Considering how consistent Beauvilier has been in the second half of the year, it looks good taking the plus money odds and OT is between these two teams (they both played three OT games in the first round) always on the table.

Top line stack

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens

William Kerfoot ($ 3,500) William Nylander ($ 5,900) – Alex Galchenyuk ($ 3,300)

The Leafs second line has generated a ton of insults in this series, giving them a clear edge over the offensive division. This line goes to game six with 15 points between them in the last five games and remains extremely cheap for the production they gave us during the series. William Kerfoot continues admirably for a second-line role and has been a good facilitator for William Nylander, who has seen three of his four goals in this series tie up. Alex Galchenyuk has hovered between the first and second lines in this series, but has been productive in his last two matches regardless of placement and has more motivation than anyone with the match taking place in Montreal against the team that drafted him (and eventually swapped away.).

We have a few expensive studs to pay for today, but you get a good correlation here by stacking this second line, which is by far the best in the series for fantasy production. Save money by going in the middle so you can use players like Matthews and Pastrnak in other positions.

Superstar to Target

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders ($ 7,400)

Bruins’ attack came to life at the end of their series with the capitals, and they should have a clear top advantage against the islands. Pastrnak had a slightly slower year in production (22 goals in 53 games), but he looked dangerous in all series against Washington, finishing with 19 SOG in his last three games and four points (including two goals) in his last two games .

The Swede comes here on average with 4.8 SOG and at a salary level well below the average for his DraftKings season. Bruins-Isles may have attached the slightly lower top / bottom to it, but given Pastrnak’s salary and his SOG production, he makes sense as the stud of this game, given the insanely high floor he offers.

Value at violation

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders at Boston Bruins ($ 4,600)

Nelson was a big part of the islands’ offensive effort in their series victory over the Penguins. The center took three points in the last game of the series alone and had one point in four of the six games. He teamed up well with winger Anthony Beauvillier ($ 5,300), who had three goals in the last series, and the two make for a good cheap stack to attack tonight. The New York offense could benefit from their second-line resurgence, and it’s worth it to keep targeting them in Game 1 as we have few options to choose from on a two-game slate.

Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ($ 3,400)

Armia finally came to life in Game 5, scoring two goals on a par with Tyler Toffoli ($ 6,000) and Nick Suzuki ($ 5,200). The line was a disappointment until Game 5, but they have two streaky scorers on the wing, and Armia has proven in the past that he can score in groups when his shot heats up. He achieved a solid 10% shooting rate in these playoffs and has now launched seven SOGs in the last two games. It’s not a bad idea to target a sequel here if you’re looking for a winger priced under $ 3.5K.

Stud goals

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders at Boston Bruins ($ 7,300)

Sorokins has been a great target for fantasy purposes lately as the Islanders’ goalkeeper scored 19 or more DKFP in his four starts against the Penguins in the first round. Sorokins’ 4-0 record against Pittsburgh was impressive, but his save rate really stood out as the novice netminder was able to post a .943 serve over his four encounters with the Penguins. Boston has the better offense here, especially after adding depth piece Taylor Hall ($ 5,000) to the trade deadline, but the islanders’ willingness to give up more shots in the playoffs so far means Sorokins is upside down. has been huge. At well over $ 7.5K, it gives you a ton of salary flexibility and is the favorite GPP target for Game 1 here. The islands go in as +160 underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook and that alone should keep Sorokins’ ownership level low.

Value for defense

TJ Brodie, Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens ($ 3,400)

I mentioned Brodie in this slot against the Canadiens the last time these two teams played and while he didn’t get on the scoresheet and has only two assists over his past 10 games, he did land five SOG and 11.8 DKFP in Game 5, who has more than paid his price. The former Flame plays solid minutes on the Leafs’ top defensive pairing, so while his offensive advantage isn’t huge, as he doesn’t see a lot of power play time, he does have the ability to save some of the bonuses for you given slate to tackle. It’s worth refocusing here, as the Leafs try to shut down this series and expect to rely on him for another solid 20-plus minutes of ice age.

Power-Play defenders

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins vs. New York Islanders ($ 5,300)

McAvoy had a solid show for the Bruins against the Capitals, landing five power-play assists in the five-game run. He played more than 25 minutes per game in each of the last four for the Bruins and has also contributed more as a shot blocker lately, landing the blocked shot bonus twice in his past five games. Even despite a solid penalty kill on the Isles, McAvoy looks like a great target worth well under $ 6K, given the volume and his use as the QB on the PP1, a spot he dominated against the Capitals. Look to him for good high-end value again in this series against the Islanders.

