Indian women’s cricket team undergoes harsh quarantine in Southampton, BCCI awaits ECB planning

The Indian women’s cricketer, which will travel to the UK with the men’s team for their month-long streak, will also undergo their harsh quarantine in Southampton instead of Bristol, where they would play their one-off test match. Both Indian teams await their full quarantine routine from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The ICC did send a press release on Saturday, but it did not have specific details about the duration of hard and soft quarantine.

“The Indian women’s contingent will not move to Bristol upon landing. Instead, they will also go with the men’s team to Southampton and begin their quarantine. Now that the ECB has yet to send us the routine we have to follow, the women’s team will. Only leave. to Bristol once the quarantine period in Southampton is over, ” a senior BCCI official who was aware of travel details told PTI under conditions of anonymity.

Both teams will be staying at the Hilton Hotel, which is part of the Hampshire Bowl Stadium.

“We have to plan our training schedule and for that it is very important to know the duration of the hard and soft quarantine period. It is the ECB that will hand over a complete map from day one of our managed isolation,” the official said.

The women’s team is expected to stay in the same hotel adjacent to Bristol’s County Ground to ensure a safe bio-secure zone for the squad. The women’s team will play their one-off test from June 16-19, which also overlaps a few days with the final of the Men’s World Test Championship against New Zealand, which will be played in the Hampshire Bowl from June 18.

Kohli, Sharma to start their gym session from Sunday

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his white ball deputy Rohit Sharma will end their seven-day harsh quarantine in India on Sunday and are expected to head to the gym for a full workout.

“Their seven-day hard quarantine ends tomorrow. They can now do their sessions for the next three days before departure. If you think about it, despite the team’s hard quarantine in India and six negative RT-PCR tests, they will still a round of harsh isolation in reaching the UK. But these are tough times and you have to adapt accordingly, “the official added.