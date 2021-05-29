UNC Tennis: Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty win NCAA Doubles Championship

UNC may have come up short in the team tournaments, but some Tar Heels will be coming home with some hardware from this year’s NCAA Tennis Championships.

The doubles team of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty won a thrilling championship match in a third set tiebreaker to take home the 2021 NCAA Womens Doubles Championship, winning the match 7-6 (3) 6-4 10-8. In doing so, they become the first Tar Heels doubles team to win an NCAA championship since 2007, and the first UNC NCAA tennis championship of any kind since Jamie Loeb in women’s singles in 2015.

Jones and Scotty quickly fell behind Texas Kyle Collins and Lulu Sun, who opened the game by going up 3-0. The Heels rallied to quickly balance the score before the two teams traded matches until the tiebreaker. The UNC pair fell behind again for a comeback to take the first set. Collins and Sun came back to take the second set 6-4, securing a first 10-point win by 2 tiebreaker for the championship.

The tiebreak was a tight back and forth fight with neither team opening a more than two point lead. It came to 8-8 before Jones and Scotty won the last two points of the game to win the national championship.

It was an impressive run for the duo, who dropped just three sets in five games on their way to the championship. They went to the tournament as the # 4 overall seed, knocking out two rivals along the way, including one NC state couple in the semifinals.

While Jones and Scotty are the only two to take home a championship, several other Tar Heels competed in the individual championships this week.

In addition to the doubles duo, the other deep run of a Tar Heel belonged to senior Sara Daavettila. After a very strong season, Daavettila was named the # 1 seed in the NCAA Womens Singles Championship and made it to the semi-finals before falling to eventual Virginia national champion Emma Navarro.

Daavettila went down fighting and rallied from set down to force a third and decisive one before Navarro took the victory. Prior to that loss, Daavettila had just lost one set in the tournament, putting three consecutive opponents in a row ahead of the loss.

In total, UNC let five players participate in the women’s singles tournament. Alexa Graham made it to the eighth finals after coming into the tournament unplaced. She lost to # 2 overall seed Estela Perez-Somarriba from Miami, who lost to Navarro in the national championship match. In addition to her, Jones, Cameron Morra and Fiona Crawley all lost in the first round, with Crawley suffering the first singles loss of her college career and ending her freshman season.

Daavettila and Morra also teamed up in the doubles tournament and were the # 2 overall seed. They won their opening game before falling to the Collins / Sun team that beat Jones and Scotty in the national championship game.

While no one was as successful as everyone on the women’s side, UNC men’s tennis also brought several players to the NCAA singles and doubles tournaments.

William Blumberg was the star, reaching the quarter-finals in both singles and Brian Cernoch, who reached the same podium together in the doubles tournament. In Blumberg’s singles run, he upset both # 3 overall seed Hady Habib Texas A&M and # 14 overall seed Gabriel Diallo from Kentucky.

In doubles, he and Cernoch went in as the # 2 seed after going 13-3 as a team during the season. They eventually fell in the quarter-finals to fellow seeded Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen from Baylor.

Despite the losses, Blumberg made historybecoming the first player to be even named an All-American ten times in singles and doubles.

The other Tar Heel who participated in the men’s singles tournament was Rinky Hijikata. He won his first two rounds before losing to # 4 overall seed Val Vacherot of Texas A&M in the round of 16.