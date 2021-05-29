Sutherland appointed hockey coach at Worcester State | Sport

WORCESTER / TEWKSBURY In December 2013, Hayley Sutherland was named City Crier’s Sportswoman of the Year. At the time, she had two of her athletic seasons to go, but had already taken home the Merrimack Valley Division 2 Player of the Year award in hockey. In addition, she was named a two-time conference and three-time star in the same sport, not to mention that she was a star in both ice hockey and lacrosse, helping two of those three teams reach the Division 2 North Sectional Semifinals.

Between the way she played each sport and the way she talked about athletics, her teams, coaches and teammates, you could tell she was barely scratching the surface of a successful sports life.

After four amazing years as a hockey player at Worcester State College, she’s been soaking her toes in the coaching ranks for the past three years as an assistant at Fitchburg State. Last Thursday, she was named the new head coach of her alma mater, Worcester State.

It’s great to be coaching at my alma mater again, the 25-year-old said. Going back to the program where it all started is pretty cool. I am very excited to continue growing the culture there. It’s something we’ve been working on for years, so it’s really cool for me as a player to come back and be part of that culture as a coach and experience it. I’m just really honored to even be considered for the position.

Sutherland will replace Alexa Carlson, who stepped down to focus on her family and become a nurse. In four seasons under Carlson, the Lancers went 60-22 for a winning percentage of .732, winning three MASCAC Regular Season Championships and two Little East Regular Season Championships.

Sutherland knows she needs to fill some big shoes, but is up for the challenge.

I’m really going to coach the whole player and not just the sport. I want to make sure that the players achieve what they want to achieve in the classroom, in their home life, in their relationships and I coach the whole player. I try to make people more than just players, she said. (Strategically wise) I’m always going to lean more on defense because that’s where my heart and soul is, but we’re just going for it and working on everyone. That’s what I like to do. I’m kind of a blue collar type of coach when it comes to outperforming the other team.

Sutherland added that she has wanted to coach for as long as she can remember. Originally, her coaching career was to start back at TMHS. After Pat Ryser retired, Jordan Russell became the head coach and Sutherland the assistant / JV coach. But before she met the team, that all changed.

I was originally going to be an assistant for Jordan (Russell) at Tewksbury, but then an old coach of mine, Kim Cocenza, got the position at Fitchburg State and she asked me to go with her so I made the switch to college and I had just graduated, which was pretty cool. I was there for about three years, Sutherland said.

Not playing at the collegiate level for a year and then coaching girls who were one, two or three years younger is something Sutherland had to adapt to.

There are always nerves because I’m not much older than (the current players), but I’ve overcome a lot of that during my three years at Fitchburg, she said. When I just finished college, some of those girls already knew me, they’d played against me, so I got over all those nerves and learned how to deal with it for three years. Being only one or two years older from the girls I coached is a strange experience, but definitely a cool one.

I always had a little hockey (in part). Kim was my head coach during my sophomore year in college and when I coached under her, I mostly learned how to coach people. It’s something you don’t learn until you do it. It’s about managing people, letting them do what’s best for them and steer them in the right direction and I’ve learned a lot about that (things). Every person is different and there are different strategies for every athlete. Where did they grow up, what are they like, what is their motivation? I learned a lot of things like that with Kim.

As a player, Sutherland captained the Lancers in her senior season in 2017 and was named LEC Player of the Year and a two-time LEC First Team All-Conference roster. In her senior year, she became the first hockey student athlete in Worcester State to receive an All-America award, being named a Synapse Sports Third Team All-American.

Hayley was an amazing and well-decorated student athlete for us a short while ago and she has spent the past three years under the tutelage of Fitchburg State head coach Kim Cosenza and has gained invaluable experience, said Worcester State Director of Athletics Michael Mudd in a press release. It was important that the person taking over the Worcester State hockey program was familiar with the great culture that the team possesses. Hayley had a great influence on the development of those teams into a regional power and I have no doubt she will continue the team on its upward trajectory.

Sutherland is eager to get started and says she likes the talent that is coming back.

We have about twenty girls coming in the preseason, and that number is a bit low, but it’s kind of expected based on the kind of recruiting season that we really didn’t have because of COVID-19, she said. You couldn’t go to games that often and it was very difficult to build relationships when you couldn’t see the player playing.

Of the people we have coming back I think it’s four returning seniors, four new freshmen, one transfer so we have some pretty good young talent and we have a lot of players who have definitely played in a college game before, which is really great to have a few sophomores and juniors that experience before COVID came along. That experience alone is quite irreplaceable. I look forward. These girls were great. They have the same mindset as me, they are hard workers and I can’t wait to see what we can do with them.

This will be her first head coach position and if you ask Hayley, this is just the beginning of that career.

I’ve always had a pretty good idea that I wanted to become a coach. My dad was a coach growing up and I’ve just always had that love for sports. I didn’t think I would do sports in college so early in my career, but it’s pretty cool to just get in, especially with my alma mata. You really don’t get experiences or opportunities like this every day, so it’s great that I can’t do it until three or four years after college.

I hope to get a full-time coaching job within five years. That would be ideal whether Worcester is opening a full-time job or if I am leaving Worcester and moving elsewhere. The ideal goal is to become a full-time coach in athletics in college. That would be the dream job.

She said that once she learned the first introduction to peer-level coaching, there was no going back.

After my first year of coaching at Fitchburg, I just fell in love with it. I always knew I wanted to teach and play, and if not, but after that freshman year at Fitchburg, I was just hooked. I’m ready to do that for the rest of my life.