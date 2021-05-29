Sports
GOA is investing $ 12,000 in Edghills – News Room Guyana Olympic preparation
By Akeem Greene
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has invested significantly to ensure that national table tennis player Chelsea Edghill has the best possible preparation for her first Olympics in July and August in Tokyo.
Edghill got a spot at the Games through the tripartite system, which has only two spots worldwide for table tennis, a male and a female.
Over the next two months, Edghill will undergo intense sessions at the High-Performance Training Center of Table Tennis (CAR) and Sport Clube de Mirandela, in Portugal, leading up to the global showpiece.
This announcement was made by the Argentine government at its headquarters in Liliendaal on Saturday (May 29, 2021).
GOA Vice-President and Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) President, Godfrey Munroe, revealed that GOA will fund Edghills training in the two centers; physiotherapy and recovery sessions; physical exercise; supplements; air ticket from Guyana to Portugal, then to Tokyo and back to Guyana or Portugal; rental of apartments; food; PCR tests and personal protective equipment.
Munroe said the cost of preparing Edghills is in excess of US $ 12,000 (approximately $ 2.4 million Guyana) and that this is in the context of what programs can be supported by the Olympic Solidarity Fund.
On Friday, the Guyana Lottery Company sponsored Edghill for a year, and part of that package takes care of her uniforms.
Munroe said he hopes Edghill can leave Guyana on June 6 to begin training. The above action plan was drawn up in consultation with her coaches, including Idi Lewis-Edghill’s parents, and the athlete herself.
Lewis stated that they worked extremely hard to get to this point, noting that Edghill is a testament to talent, a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice.
For the rest of her time in Guyana, Lewis said they will simulate the training that will be done in Portugal. That training regimen will allow her to train on multi-ball work, tactics and game simulations for six to seven hours during the day, while she will work on strength and conditioning in the evening.
Do not give up
Just a few weeks ago, the 23-year-old explained how she navigated representing Guyana, primarily with the financial support of her parents, and it is a satisfying achievement to receive this level of support if there were thoughts in the past to to give up.
In times when I felt it was the end or I want to give up and it’s not worth it, my support is tremendous and they always encourage me to keep going, and every time they support me I achieve greater things, said Edghill.
Edghill, who plays professionally for Lusitania de Lourosa in Portugal, will compete against the 82 best players in the world at the upcoming Games. However, she wants to make her mark in the Olympics and this preparatory program increases her chances of achieving that goal.
It gives me a good chance to show what I am made of and all the things that I have been working on for so long.
The players in the Olympics are the best in the world and for me it’s a great feeling to compete against them, but also to compete at such a high level and put Guyana on the map and let people know that there are is a table. tennis in Guyana because we are underestimated when we go places, said the Caribbean Under-21 2018 gold medalist.
GOA Chairman KA Juman-Yassin stated that Edghill has moved to a new threshold and reminded the player that after the Olympics there will be the Commonwealth Games, Pan American Games, and the Central American and Caribbean Games, offering further opportunities to to succeed.
It was further announced that Chelseas’s mother, Deidre Baynes-Edghill, will be the Chef de Mission for Guyana at the Junior Pan American Games, to be held in Cali, Colombia between November 25 and December 5.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]