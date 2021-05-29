GOA is investing $ 12,000 in Edghills – News Room Guyana Olympic preparation

By Akeem Greene

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has invested significantly to ensure that national table tennis player Chelsea Edghill has the best possible preparation for her first Olympics in July and August in Tokyo.

Edghill got a spot at the Games through the tripartite system, which has only two spots worldwide for table tennis, a male and a female.

Over the next two months, Edghill will undergo intense sessions at the High-Performance Training Center of Table Tennis (CAR) and Sport Clube de Mirandela, in Portugal, leading up to the global showpiece.

This announcement was made by the Argentine government at its headquarters in Liliendaal on Saturday (May 29, 2021).

GOA Vice-President and Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) President, Godfrey Munroe, revealed that GOA will fund Edghills training in the two centers; physiotherapy and recovery sessions; physical exercise; supplements; air ticket from Guyana to Portugal, then to Tokyo and back to Guyana or Portugal; rental of apartments; food; PCR tests and personal protective equipment.

Munroe said the cost of preparing Edghills is in excess of US $ 12,000 (approximately $ 2.4 million Guyana) and that this is in the context of what programs can be supported by the Olympic Solidarity Fund.

On Friday, the Guyana Lottery Company sponsored Edghill for a year, and part of that package takes care of her uniforms.

Munroe said he hopes Edghill can leave Guyana on June 6 to begin training. The above action plan was drawn up in consultation with her coaches, including Idi Lewis-Edghill’s parents, and the athlete herself.

Lewis stated that they worked extremely hard to get to this point, noting that Edghill is a testament to talent, a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice.

For the rest of her time in Guyana, Lewis said they will simulate the training that will be done in Portugal. That training regimen will allow her to train on multi-ball work, tactics and game simulations for six to seven hours during the day, while she will work on strength and conditioning in the evening.

Do not give up

Just a few weeks ago, the 23-year-old explained how she navigated representing Guyana, primarily with the financial support of her parents, and it is a satisfying achievement to receive this level of support if there were thoughts in the past to to give up.

In times when I felt it was the end or I want to give up and it’s not worth it, my support is tremendous and they always encourage me to keep going, and every time they support me I achieve greater things, said Edghill.

Edghill, who plays professionally for Lusitania de Lourosa in Portugal, will compete against the 82 best players in the world at the upcoming Games. However, she wants to make her mark in the Olympics and this preparatory program increases her chances of achieving that goal.

It gives me a good chance to show what I am made of and all the things that I have been working on for so long.

The players in the Olympics are the best in the world and for me it’s a great feeling to compete against them, but also to compete at such a high level and put Guyana on the map and let people know that there are is a table. tennis in Guyana because we are underestimated when we go places, said the Caribbean Under-21 2018 gold medalist.

GOA Chairman KA Juman-Yassin stated that Edghill has moved to a new threshold and reminded the player that after the Olympics there will be the Commonwealth Games, Pan American Games, and the Central American and Caribbean Games, offering further opportunities to to succeed.

It was further announced that Chelseas’s mother, Deidre Baynes-Edghill, will be the Chef de Mission for Guyana at the Junior Pan American Games, to be held in Cali, Colombia between November 25 and December 5.