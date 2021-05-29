Tennessee Vols baseball clears Florida to make SEC Tournament Finals





Baseball in Tennesseewill play for a SEC Tournament Championship. After two consecutive run-rule victories, the No. 2-seeded Vols kept the momentum rolling with a 4-0 win against sixth-seeded Florida (38-20) on Saturday in Hoover, Alabama. Tennessee (45-15) has surpassed its last three opponents 23-2. The Vols hadn’t made it to the SEC Tournament Championship game since 1984 and have never won the SEC tournament. UT will play either the fifth-seeded Ole Miss or the best Arkansas in the championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Sewell raises a gem Tennessee-pitcher Camden Sewell (4-1) had only two starts before Saturday’s game. But with Tennessees’ usual starting rotation, Sewell got the nod against Florida and delivered one of the best performances of his career. The underling from Cleveland, Tennessee, didn’t give up a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning. That runner moved to second base on a wild pitch and third on a groundout. Sewell was able to get another groundout that ended the inning and left the runner on third base. He finished with season highs in innings pitched (6.0) and pitches (92), giving up only two hits and no runs. He also set a career high for strikingouts with six. Scoring drought Sewell stayed strong as Tennessees’ attack subsided. The Vols opened in the third inning and scored the games that were first played on a single by Evan Russell down the left line. Luc Lipcius walked in the fourth and the home team doubled on a Jordan Beck in the next at bat. Beck moved to third base on a groundout, then scored on a wild pitch. That led to a change of pitchers, as Brandon Sproat was replaced by Christian Scott. He took the Gators out of the inning and only gave up another hit in the seventh. Drew Gilbert ended the slide and scored an RBI single in the seventh inning to make it 4-0. Liam Spence, keep hitting Drew Gilbert Leadoff hitter Liam Spence and Gilbert were attacking stars throughout the tournament. They are the only two Vols to have at least one hit in each of the four games. Gilbert has six hits and four RBI’s. Spence reached base four times against Florida. He also crushed his first home run since March 19, and only his third of the season, in Friday’s 11-0 win against Alabama. Follow Will Backus on Twitter @ will_backus1.







