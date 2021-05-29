Cricket returns in 2021 with the SCC T20 competition organized by the Shanghai Cricket Club





The Shanghai Cricket Club (SCC) will host the 2021 edition of the Shanghai Cricket Club (SCC) T20 competition from April 18 to May 31, 2021 at the ShanghaiCommunity Sports Club in Pudong. 6 teams compete in Division 1 of the T20 competition, while 5 teams compete in Division 2 of the competition. Dream Team, Daredevils Cricket Club, Pudong Power, K2 Cricket Club, Bashers Cricket Club and DPR Hot Dogs are the teams competing in Division 1 of the T20 competition. The Shanghai Cricket Club was re-founded in 1994 by expats living in the city and has since grown to include over 300 players from seven individual clubs in three divisions. The tournament is still in the early stages of the competition and in fact Dream Team China, which is made up entirely of indigenous players of both men and women, is leading the points table after two consecutive wins. Player Team Innings Runs Strike rate 4s 6s Wang Liuyang Dream Team China 2 81 82.65 8 0 Saurabh Anil Bhosale DPR Hot Dogs (SCC) D1 2 76 108.57 11 0 Adrian Daredevils CC (SCC) D1 2 48 141.18 4 4 Sean Malcon Bashers CC (SCC) D1 1 45 95.74 5 0 Tian Senqun Dream Team China 2 44 115.79 4 0 Richard Heslop Bashers CC (SCC) D2 1 43 165.38 7 1 Arnabdutta Dutta Pudong Power CC (SCC) D2 1 43 159.26 6 1 Adarsh ​​lobo Daredevils CC (SCC) D1 1 37 105.71 5 0 Chen Liang Dream Team China 2 37 77.08 6 0 Jay Kothari Pudong Power CC (SCC) D2 1 36 72 2 0 Karthik Nookala DPR Hot Dogs (SCC) D1 2 35 85.37 6 0 Sameer Jolly Bashers CC (SCC) D1 1 30 130.43 3 0 Suresh Kumar Pudong Power CC (SCC) D1 1 30 83.33 5 0 Luo Xijun SHUPL 1 28 87.5 4 0 Vik Singh DPR Hot Dogs (SCC) D1 2 25 73.53 3 1 2021 SCC T20 League Leaderboard – Batting The Shanghai Cricket Club hosts the Hong Kong Cricket Club in the annual Bokhara Bell Memorial Trophy, a tournament dating back 122 years to the infamous SSBokharayear of 1892 and the Interport match against Hong Kong in Shanghai, which were played regularly in the early 1890s SCC retained the 2019 edition of the trophy by beating HKCC by a large margin in the August 31, 2019 contest. Player Team Innings Wickets Economy Bowling style Overs Mrs. Sabbir Hossain Daredevils CC (SCC) D1 2 4 5.75 Slow left arm orthodox 8 Shreet Shah Pudong Power CC (SCC) D2 1 3 3.25 Right arm Off Break 4 Bad collins Bashers CC (SCC) D2 1 3 5.5 Right arm medium 4 Mahendra Kumar Pudong Power CC (SCC) D1 1 3 6.33 Right arm Off Break 3 Govindaraj Daredevils CC (SCC) D1 2 2 4 Right arm medium 7.3 Shi Yufeng (Justin) Dream Team China 1 2 4.25 Right arm medium 4 Chirag Bhansali Bashers CC (SCC) D2 1 2 4.25 Right arm medium 4 Chen Zhouyue Dream Team China 1 2 4.25 Right arm Off Break 4 Sun Ruixi SHUPL 1 2 4.25 Right arm fast 4 Wang Yan SHUPL 1 2 4.25 Right arm fast 4 Sarath K Ariyapperuma Bashers CC (SCC) D2 1 2 4.5 Fracture of the right arm 4 Vijay Kumar Prashar Pudong Power CC (SCC) D2 1 2 5.2 Right arm medium 2.3 Fawad Ullah Daredevils CC (SCC) D1 2 2 5.88 Right arm medium 8 Tian Senqun Dream Team China 2 2 6 Right arm medium 5 Deng Jinqi Dream Team China 2 2 6 Right arm medium 6 Yu Kunlin SHUPL 1 2 6.5 Right arm fast 4 2021 SCC T20 League Leaderboard – Bowling Daredevils Cricket Club are the defending champions of the 2020 edition of the SCC T20 League, after beating the DPR Hot Dogs team in the final on August 30, 2020. Daredevils were also the dominant club during the group stage of last year’s competition and won 8 of their 10 games, followed by Shanghai Cricket Club (SCC) with 7 wins from as many games and DPR Hotdogs with 5 wins from as many games. 2021 SCC T20 League points table Team Matches Wins Loss NRR Points Dream Team (SCC) 2 2 0 1,554 4 Daredevils CC (SCC) D1 2 1 1 1.175 2 Pudong Power CC (SCC) D1 1 1 0 0.662 2 K2 CCC (SCC) D1 0 0 0 0 0 Bashers CC (SCC) D1 1 0 1 -1,694 0 DPR Hot Dogs (SCC) D1 2 0 2 -2,493 0

