Last on Wolverines 2022 QB Chases





Michigan football looks at a few different quarterback recruits in the 2022 class and here’s the latter as we head to official visits. Recruiting for the quarterback position has been a bit of an adventure for Michigan football in the 2022 class, and heading into the summer, UM is still no strings attached to the position. Looking back at the 2021 class, JJ McCarthy has been committed to this point for nearly a year. Obviously, having a five-star quarterback in the previous grade could make it a little more difficult to attract another top talent, but Ohio State, Bama, and others don’t seem to have a problem with that. Michigan football played in it early on with some high-ranking four-star prospects. However, nothing really came out and with the dead period ending June 1, the quarterback board is still hard to figure out. Nate Johnson felt like the main target not long ago. The three-star quarterback from Clovis, California is a dynamic athlete and a true double threat option. Matt Weiss, the new quarterbacks coach, has even compared him to Lamar Jackson. Johnson has even picked up some expert projections against the Wolverines. One came from Sam Webb of the Michigan Insider, who said he now has less confidence in the choice. Not because the Wolverines lost momentum with Johnson, but because of the evaluation of other targets. “I submitted a crystal ball for Nate Johnson (earlier in the spring), which is why I named it. Things were really trending for Michigan in that recruitment. And it does not mean that things have died. It’s just that if I start at a six crystal ball, I’m ready to drop that down to maybe a four because (Michigan’s quarterback’s) sign has opened and. Conner Harrell is an interesting comparison because Nate Johnson’s shortened season went up and down. “ Conner Harrell is Wolverines’ most recent bid on the position and it just came down in the past week. He is a three-star recruit from Alabama, but is more than 300 places higher than Johnson and is a more polished passer-by. While Harrell isn’t the athlete that Johnson is, he still runs a 4.5 in his 40s and is a double threat option. He also threw 42 touchdowns with 7A football in Alabama last season. Webb also reported that he will make an unofficial visit. Johnson is officially on a visit. The Wolverines have also expressed an interest in four-star quarterback Justyn Martin, who is currently committed to Cal. However, if Michigan offers football, it looks like a turnaround is a realistic possibility. It feels like Michigan is still trying to determine which recruit to prioritize and that’s something to keep an eye on in the next month as more 2022 recruits move toward decisions.

