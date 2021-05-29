AJ Quetta returns home, on an ongoing recovery in Massachusetts





A high school hockey player in Massachusetts who suffered a severe spinal cord injury on the ice four months ago has now returned home. Aj Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, has returned to his home in North Providence, according to a post from his father, Anthony Quetta, shared on AJ’s Army Facebook page. In addition, AJ has started his rehabilitation work at Journey Forward in Canton, Massachusetts after spending more than three months at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta. a video of AJ rehab at Journey Forward showing his son walking on a Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy device. Aj will undergo therapy at Journey Forward three hours a day, five days a week until he can begin treatment at the Miami Project in Florida in late July. He plans to continue therapy at Journey Forward once his time with the Miami Project is up. Watch the video of AJ Quetta rehabilitating at Journey Forward below: AJ Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury when he crashed his head into the boards in a Jan. 26 game against Pope Francis in West Springfield. He was taken off the ice on a gurney and rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was transferred from Baystate to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on January 29 and to Shepherd Rehab on February 16. , recently retired New England Patriots player Patrick Chung and Rob Barletta, owner and director of RB Hockey School, hosted the AJ Quetta Golf Invitational at The Cape Club in Sharon, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Quetta family. A number of Boston sports legends took part in the event, including former Patriots defensive end / outside linebacker Rob Ninkovich and Bruins legends Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton. On Friday, AJ’s Army announced that the first annual Quetta Cup, a 3-on-3 hockey tournament, will be held June 26-27 at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro. All tournament proceeds will be donated to AJ Quetta and his family. Matt Brown, a Massachusetts native who suffered a spinal cord injury while playing hockey in high school 11 years ago, is also a strong supporter of the Quetta family. Brown, who played for and graduated from Norwood High School, has a foundation that supports spinal cord injury patients and their families. Those interested in helping AJ Quetta and his family can include the GoFundMe page, the Matt Brown Foundation website, and the Army ‘AJ’s Website.

