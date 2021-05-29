Which transfer rumor is Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli most interested in?





The star cricketer has spoken in the past about his admiration for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo …

It’s no secret that the captain of the Indian cricket team and global superstar Virat Kohli is an avid football fan. He eagerly follows European football and has often spoken about it. At this point, Kohli is preparing to travel to England with the Indian team for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The batch is expected to reach England on June 3 and is currently in a biobubble in India before their journey. In an effort to quarantine time, Kohli had an Instagram interaction with his fans on Saturday, where he eventually revealed the football transfer rumor he was most interested in. Editors’ choice When a fan asked him what was the last he googled, Kohli replied that he’d been looking for the latest updates on Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer. The Juventus forward is rumored to be leaving the Serie A giants this summer, with reports linking him to a return to Sporting Portugal or Manchester United and even a shock move to PSG. Virat Kohli, who has cited Cristiano Ronaldo as a source of inspiration in the past, seems to be keeping a close eye on developments. What has Kohli said about Ronaldo in the past? Kohli, who is known for his aggressive mindset on the cricket pitch, spoke about Ronaldo in a conversation with Indian soccer team captain Sunil Chhetri. When Chhetri asked which athlete Kohli idolizes outside of cricket, he said, Cristiano Ronaldo. There are many great athletes. There are so many people you look up to who are great, but for a guy who shows up regularly for big games … What stood out was that he joined Juventus (and) I remember it was a UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid match. They lost 2-0 in the first leg. They played the second leg at home. For a guy to say two days prior to the game, tell his friends they’re coming for the game (because) it’s going to be a special night. That belief for a guy to say we’ll go ahead and score a hat-trick. That’s a beast mentality for me. In the sports world, there are very few people who can claim to have such a mindset. That mental strength is inspiring to me every time. Which soccer team does Kohli support? Virat Kohli has revealed in the past that he supports Juventus, due to his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. I now support Juventus because of Cristiano, Kohli said FIFA.com. Easily. I support every club where he plays. He inspires me. I love seeing Portugal play now because they maximize their resources and have a legend on their team. They play with passion and conviction, so I enjoy watching them. “Otherwise, in terms of sheer power and impact, France is very, very strong.

