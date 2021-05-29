Football for Friendship Achieves New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for Most Visitors in a Virtual Stadium





At the 26th In May, the Football for Friendship (F4F) project achieved a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDStitle for the highest number of simultaneous visitors to a virtual stadium. Users of the multiplayer simulator “Football for Friendship World” (F4F World) from more than 200 countries took part in this world record attempt.

In the run-up to the Global Ambassador’s record attempt for F4F, the Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos, reached out to everyone: “Let’s all be part of a big event. We are all participants in Gazprom’s F4F program. We will get this record!” There was also support from Russian football champions Yevgeni Aldonin and Dimitri Sennikov, Russian Footballer of the Year (2004) Dmitri Sychev and the ambassador of Russian women’s football Elena Ryshkova. The Russian TikTok plays with twins Katya and Nastya Kirill Kolesnikov were also present. The multiplayer simulator F4F World has been specially developed for F4F in 2020. Realtime international team competitions can be organized on this platform. From 24th May 2021 From 2021, the “Football for Friendship eWorld Championship” was contested with a total of 32 teams and players from more than 200 countries. Football for Friendship already has two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDStitles. In 2019 F4F achieved a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDStitle for most nationalities in football practice. At 5th December 2020, a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDStitle was achieved during the closing events of the 8th season of F4F for an online training session with the most participants. About Football for friendship F4F has existed since 2013. It is organized by Gazprom and supported by FIFA, UEFA and the United Nations. Over the past eight seasons, more than 15,000 children and young people from 211 countries and regions have participated in the program. Official Internet Sources of the Program:

Photo and video material for media: http://media.footballforfriendship.com

Website: https://www.footballforfriendship.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/footballforfriendship/ Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1521526/Gazprom_F4F_World_Record.jpg SOURCE Gazprom International children’s social program Football for friendship







