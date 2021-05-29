Fit2Sport from Pune and the UK’s Elena Baltacha Foundation to provide scientific services to athletes





What started as a casual interaction during a seminar abroad in the UK has now resulted in a partnership between the city’s Fit2Sport and UK-based Elena Baltacha Foundation (EBF). Both sports entities intend to work extensively to develop scientifically structured programs for athletes to not only rehabilitate the athletes after injuries, but also provide them with a safe social space to interact with each other. “One of our colleagues, Meghan Belsare, attended a seminar run by tennis coach Nino Severino in the UK and that’s how we got to know EBF. Since then we have been discussing our ideas and plans for almost two years. Many renowned names such as Judy Murray, mother of Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, and tennis legend Martina Navratilova are patrons associated with EBF and it is an honor in itself to correspond with them, said Dr. Ajit Mapari, founder of Fit2Sport. Dr. Mapari, who is an advisor in sports and exercise medicine, said Fit2Sport has been working on injury management and performance improvement for athletes in 17 types of sports since its inception in 2017. He added that the collaboration is based on the foundation of providing scientific services comparable to the world standards for athletes. National junior girls 100 meter sprint champion Avantika Narale, national table tennis junior and sub-junior champion Pritha Vartikar, upcoming junior and sub-junior tennis players Manas Dhamne and Rutuja Chaphalkar and national taekwondo player Parvandh Krishnan are among the 20 identified athletes for the program that goes online next month. “Most of these players are just coming and they need professional intervention there. At the moment, morale is low and there is a feeling of restlessness in many young players, while some try to accept the circumstances. We’re not only trying to instill optimism in them, but we’re also trying to help them engage in dialogues with both players and experts from… other countries, which will help change their perspective, Dr. Mapari said. He said this particular program will be free for one year for selected players through Fit2Sport. He added that later on they will also try to rope in other skilled players from different fields.

