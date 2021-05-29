Rockies vs. Pirates – Match overview – May 29, 2021





PITTSBURGH (Neth.) – Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh bullpen closed a pair of seven-inning shutouts, and the Pirates blanked the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to beat a doubleheader on Saturday. After JT Brubaker excelled by winning the opener 7-0 and ending Pittsburgh’s six-game lost streak, Keller was equally impressive. In both games, The Pirates closed a team for the first time since October 3, 1976 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Pittsburgh pitchers combined to keep Colorado to only six total hits. The Rockies have lost five in a row. Keller (3-6) threw two hits for five innings. He struckout six batters and walked two after losing his previous three starts. The righthanded man allowed a runner to reach second base until fifth and ended his performance by forcing Raimel Tapia into an inning-ending groundout with runners on second and third base. After hitting 1 for 4 with a double in the opener, Adam Frazier hit a leadoff-homer in the second on the first pitch by Austin Gomber (3-5). It was Frazier’s 10th leadoff-homer of his career, for the second-highest total in team history with Al Martin, behind Barry Bonds 2-0. Frazier scored in the third to make it 2-0 when catcher Elias Diaz tried to catch him while stealing from third base when Bryan Reynolds walked. Diaz, formerly with the Pirates, threw the ball into left field. Kaai Tom later homered and Jacob Stallings hit his first Major League triple. The doubleheader is the fifth for the Rockies this season and fourth in the past 26 games. They were taken in a twinbill by the Mets in New York on Thursday. Brubaker (4-4) gave up four hits in six innings and Bryan Reynolds hit his team-leading sixth homerun. Brubaker gave up only two hits in the first five innings and before he got Charlie Blackmon and Brendan Rodgers basesloaded to end the sixth. Rockies-starter Jon Gray (4-5) lasted three innings and gave up three runs on four hits. STORY ABOUT IR Rockies SS Trevor Story was placed on the list with a 10-day injury with right elbow inflammation retroactively to May 28, as a result of a game in the second game of the doubleheader against the Mets on Thursday. The two-time All-Star shortstop took off in the third inning after fielding a groundball by Cameron Maybin and making a spinning throw for the out. Manager Bud Black said no MRI is planned, but will likely take place Monday or Tuesday if there is one. TRAINERS ROOM Pirates: Tom (wrist) was recovered from the injured list and served as the 27th man on the roster for the doubleheader. NEXT ONE Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-0, 2.25 ERA) is expected to close the set of three games on Sunday against a pitcher yet to be announced by the Pirates. In his lone appearance this season, Freeland gave up a run on four hits on Tuesday in a 3-1 loss against the New York Mets. ——

