Abevia Eid Cricket Mela and Love Khaani’s 3 million followers on Tiktok – Success Party.

Love Khaani, a Pakistani internet celebrity living in Dubai, is also a famous TikTok sensation, she is also a fashion model, blogger and social media influencer. She is famous for her good looks, cute smile, modeling, style and down to earth personality.

On May 14, 2021, she set a world record by being the first social media star to ever host a notable Tape Ball cricket event, the Abevia Eid Cricket Mela Season 1 at Al Dhaid Cricket Village, UAE, on the occasion of Eid.

Due to the costly efforts of the working staff and Khaanis’ meticulous planning and supervision, the event was successful and a smash hit that caused quite a stir between her fans and the media.

Khaani showed appreciation for the efforts of all players by rewarding everyone, regardless of whether they were the winners or losers. The winner of the match was the well-deserved Khizar 11 Chakwal United and the second team was Al Basira Tiger.

After such a positive response to the hit event, which was conducted with pleasure and under the safety guidelines for COVID, a vibrant and lively success party was held for the celebration of the success of EID Crickets Melas and for the celebration of the love Khaanis 3 million followers on TikTok.

During the party, it was officially announced that the winning team known as Khizar 11 will change its name to Khizar Khaani 11 and that Khaani will be a proud official partner owner of this team. They started with a simple friendship that after meeting Khaani and the Junior Khizar son of Mr. Sheheryar Khan sparked a great and deep bond between both parties and their friendship was upgraded to a business level.

Sheharyar Khan, the owner of the winning team, said Love Khaani is a good luck charm for them. Then he went on to work out the reason behind this.

He shared how their friendship blossomed from a single post on TikTok, followed by meeting each other for the first time at the Chaiwala tournament, the Cricket Mela. Then their bond really started to get stronger.

He could only say positive words for Khaani in her praise, indicating how supportive and level-headed she is. He revealed how they both belong to different fields and have different thoughts and ideas corresponding to their field of work, but he has made an effort to help each other understand their different paths i.e. Cricket and Media.

According to Sheharyar Khan, they learned about glamor, marketing and promotions from her and in return enriched her knowledge with an understanding of the cricket world. Thanks to the knowledge Mr. Khan imparted, Khaani became more enthusiastic about cricket and eventually turned into a cricket aficionado.

He further told Khizar 11 Chakwal United Team players and that they were all depressed and mentally down before playing the Abevia Eid Cricket Mela as they had previously lost 3 major tournaments and thus how Love Khaani jokingly threatened him and announced that they would take over his position. if they lost this match. She did this in a humorous way to increase the confidence of his teams, boost their energy and give them a drive to win. Mr Khan believes that thanks to Khaanis, they are such remarkable behavior here today as the proud winners of the tournament and that is why they have named her as their lucky charm.

Like the Mela, the success was a top event full of happiness, laughter, giggles, glamor and celebration of victory with a smile on everyone’s face and International Cricket Rohan Mustafa, another famous TikTok star Zayn Shah also member of the party.

Published 29 May 2021