Chelsea beats City to become European football champion for the second time

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time on Saturday, beating Manchester City 1-0 thanks to Kai Havertz’s goal in the first half, while Pep Guardiolas’ overthinking proved costly again in the all-English final.

Havertz ran on Mason Mount’s perfectly weighted through ball and was skipped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes before throwing the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute.

Chelsea joined the first European Cup it won in 2012 to become the 13th multiple winner of the biggest club competition in the world. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was handed the trophy a year after losing to Paris Saint Germain in the 2020 final.

City’s long, often painful and lavishly funded journey to the top of European football remains incomplete and Guardiola may regret tinkering with his regular team that brought City to the first Champions League final and on the brink of a new one. trophy treble.

Aiming to win the Champions League for the third time and first since 2011, the innovative Spanish coach has been guilty of exaggerating his tactics in the big games in recent years and he might have done it again here.

Guardiola was expected to prefer that in the Champions League knockout matches, but going without a specialized midfielder in Fernandinho or Rodri was a big surprise and seemed to destabilize City.

It meant that Ilkay Gundogan, City’s top scorer this season and a revelation in his role as a midfield forward, stepped in as the midfield anchorman struggling to protect City’s defenses.

Indeed, in front of Chelseas’s goal, Mount had the time and space to make a beautiful pass from within his own half through the center of City’s defense, which was opened by Timo Werner’s attack run for Havertz to run on. Ederson came flying out of his area and got the slightest touch of the ball with his hand, but Havertz regained his balance and applied the easy finish.

City has never had the control that Guardiola craves so much and in that respect Tuchel, another tactically astute manager, was the winner in his coaching duel with a rival he describes as the benchmark.

Werner, who worked the channels well behind City’s full backs, had already lost two big chances in front of goal, first mis-kicking off Havertz’s cut-back and then shooting Ederson fairly close at hand.

City faced the colossal task of breaking through Chelseas’s well-drilled defense twice in the second half, which got much more difficult when Citys star player Kevin De Bruyne, who had little impact in the role of false nine, was eliminated in the 60th after a clash of heads with Antonio Rudiger.

Fernandinho finally came in 64th, as Chelsea had withdrawn and were looking to counterattack. One came from substitute Christian Pulisic, the first American player to play in a Champions League final, on Havertz’s pass, but a shot slipped just wide.

Even a 15-minute cameo from Sergio Aguero in the final game of his 10-year career with City could save the Premier League champions, whose players fell to the ground at the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Chelseas players raced to their fans, who accounted for 14,110 attendees at the Estdio do Drago, the final replacement venue at the end of a pandemic-stricken season.

