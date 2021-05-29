Evan Wadsworth of Rodriguez High is tennis MVP – The Reporter

In the Monticello Empire League boys’ tennis singles championship on Saturday morning at Vacaville High, Rodriguez’s Evan Wadsworth, the No. 1 seed, defeated teammate Avi Kothari, placed No. 3, 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

Wadsworth is the MEL MVP. He will be joined in the All-League squad by teammates Avi Kothari, Deven Kothari and Justin Wei; Ryan White, Ethan Blunt, Kevin Remiticado and James Remiticado van Vanden; Canaan Teska and Brad Gray from Vacaville; and Nathan McNaughton and Gabe Wahid from Armijo.

Honorable mentions are Justin Bulda, James Pullin and Diego Riojas van Vanden; Aiden Russell, Jack Hobbs and Justin Thomas from Vacaville; Dennis Reilley from Rodriguez and Andrew Arguel from Armijo.

The preliminary rounds were played on Friday at Vacaville High.

White, seeded No. 2, easily won his first two games before falling against Avi Kothari, 6-0, 6-1.

Blunt gave Teska, the No. 4 seed, a scare in the first round, lost in a difficult three-setter, 2-6, 6-2, 8-10 and then won his consolation match against McNaughton. Teska lost in the second round to Devin Kothari.

James Remiticado lost to Wadsworth in the first round and then won his consolation match against Wei.

Kevin Remiticado won his first round against Wei and then lost to Wadsworth in straight sets in the second round.

Russell won his match in the first round before losing to White in the second round.

Gray lost to Avi Kothari in the first round, while Thomas dropped his match in the first round against John Glen Siy of Armijo.

“All in all, it was a great day for tennis, and all the athletes showed a lot of sportiness and effort in their matches,” said Vanden head coach Stan Lewis. “I was super excited that the kids could play for a real season this year and go out with friends. Six months ago I thought the only real chance we had of a MEL tournament this year would be a Wii tennis tournament played on Zoom. ”

Girls basketball

Will C. Wood 48, Vacaville 45

On Friday night, the Wildcats narrowly beat the Bulldogs 48-45 at home.

With the win, Wood finished 7-3 in MEL to take second place with Rodriguez. First place Vanden went 10-0.

Vacaville led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime, until Wood gradually turned the tables and led 33-32 after three quarters.

Second-year student Athena Brombacher led Wood with 23 points.

“She does it all for us,” said Wood head coach Carly Wudel. “She always has one of the toughest defensive assignments and leads the team in rebounds and steals. But she’s not usually a huge scorer. However, she really took offense. She was very aggressive and made it to the basket consistently, including 15 trips to the free-throw line. It was much needed and appreciated on a night when our shots as a team didn’t really fall. ”

Freshman Natalia Sanchez came along the track with a few huge buckets and finished the evening with 10 points. Christina Edwards and Genesis Ernie-Hamilton put pressure on the Vaca High guards throughout the match. We got stops, but couldn’t quite convert. ”

Brynlie Headrick led Vacaville with 20 points and Audrey Valenzuela added 10. The Bulldogs finished their season with a 4-6 league marker.

College baseball

Falcons swept by Mariners

The Solano College baseball team was swept 3-1 and 6-0 by host Marin on Friday in the final of the Bay Valley Conference.

In the first game, Brandon Herter had a double and an RBI. At the mound, Josh Petrill pitched well, threw three innings and gave up one hit and no runs.

In the nightcap, Joey Holeck doubled, one of only three hits for the Falcons (7-12, 6-12).