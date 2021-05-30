What are generations of video games and why do we use them?

You may have heard about Boomers and Millennials, but generations are very different in the video game world. Just as we attach social and cultural values ​​to certain periods, we can do the same for games. Even when lines are blurry and categories are subjective, grouping history into different types makes it easier to talk about.

In terms of human life, the video game market is middle-aged. But gaming generations are moving at a faster pace, which is being demanded by dizzying technological advancements. Within one lifetime, nine generations of video games have carved, jumped, and warped their way into the collective conscience.

Let’s take a look at what these generations are and what they mean for the gaming community.

What are generations of video games?

Gamers often use the terms last generation, current generation, and next generation. We often use the abbreviation gene, as in next-generation gaming.

Each generation contains hardware of comparable power. Games within a generation have roughly the same graphics capabilities and often even play the same.

Individual companies are spreading their hardware releases. The generation gap can be a year or two, but each manufacturer usually leaves six or seven years between the console’s releases.

Which generations took place when?

There have been nine generations since gaming began in the 1970s. Later generations last longer than earlier generations. Generations usually last about six years.

1970 in Gaming: Ugly Beautiful Machines

Our journey begins at a time of economic turmoil, scientific breakthroughs and flared trousers. The game consoles of this first generation are hardly recognizable to modern eyes. These machines had analog dials, wood panel (or wood effect) finishes, and often lacked sound altogether.

Looks like something from 2001: A Space Odyssey, the Magnavox Odysseyplayed a handful of the most primitive games imaginable. One game, Table Tennis, inspired Ataris’s successful Pong arcade game.

Other consoles from this era were the Coleco Telstarand a series of Color television game consoles. These were the work of a company called Nintendo, which was just exploring the world of video games.

In the late 1970s, another big name, Atari, started the second generation. The Atari 2600(VCS) which is more advanced than its competitors. But the console had strong sales and was impressed with its home conversions of popular arcade games. These include titles like Asteroids, Missile Command, and Dig Dug.

1980s: the 8-bit era

Continuation of the short second generation, other systems such as Mattels Intellivisionand the ColecoVisionfollowed. Neither device came close to the popularity of the Ataris 2600, but the ColecoVision in particular was an accomplished machine. Check out this version of Donkey Kong:

We strongly associated the 80s with the 8-bit era, popularized by the Nintendo Entertainment systemand Segas Master system. Systems were in. The first major releases from Sega and Nintendo marked thethird generationas the beginning of a highly competitive era. Their rivalry would last for 25 years. Atari continued to win players with arcade gates on herAtari 7800.

1990s: Ataris Goodbye

Sega made the first fourth generation move, launching the 16-bitGenesis (MegaDrive outside of North America). Nintendo Super Mario Bros. 3 was in the spotlight, but the Genesis fared well in Europe and the US, especially with a blue hedgehog called Sonic showing off the consoles’ speed and graphics.

By the time Nintendo releases itSuper Nintendo Entertainment System, Genesis was well established. But Super Mario World, still the pinnacle of the 2D platform franchise for many, turned out to be a great launch title.

This fourth generation now marks the main point of the console wars between the two Japanese giants. It was the closest Sega to ever topple Nintendo’s crown.

Meanwhile,Ataris Jaguarflopped, in part because of a small games library. The Atari name had prevailed, home computers and game consoles, but unfortunately disappeared with a whimper, not a bang.

For other manufacturers, the fifth generationwas a success and introduced one of the most tangible developments in gaming: 3D. Programmers have been experimenting with 3D graphics since the earliest generations. But it wasn’t until the hardware caught up with the imagination that 3D was viable.

In the mid-decade, Sony shook the scene as much as anyone has ever done. I’ve bored his PlayStation from a failed partnership with Nintendo, and launching a standalone machine was practically a revenge move for the newcomer. History was turning at this pivotal moment.

Nintendo followed with its own move into the left field, releasing 3D entries in many of its classic franchises. Games like Super Mario 64 and GoldenEye 007 showcased all-new genres made possible by the move to 3D with the Nintendo 64.

2000s: Segas Farewell

The turn of the century marked an important moment as the sixthand seventhgenerations came and went.

Sega had come out of the fray early again, with the launch of the Dreamcast. It turned out to be the company’s last home console. After four generations, Sega finally bent out of its rivalry with Nintendo.

As a new millennium dawned, a new competitor joined the race. Introducing the Xboxin 2001, Microsoft quickly became the newest established player. From then on, only three companies would dominate.

Sony built on the impressive success of his debut with the Playstation 2. To date, it holds the record for best-selling game console with more than 155 million copies. Even the less successful PlayStation 3, launched in 2006, sold better than any other home console at the time.

The seventh generationintroduced movement control. Nintendo popularized the concept, the Wii offers motion detection right out of the box. Sony and Microsoft caught up and later launched their own motion add-ons.

TheWii was also launched in 2006 and became Nintendo’s first 100 million Nintendo seller. His offering for 2001, the disk-based GameCube, would have fared less well, but the Wii took gaming to a whole new market. The Xbox 360s Kinect and PlayStation Move controllers help encourage gamers to get off their couch.

2010s: a draw with three?

For the first time ever, a single generation is the eighthoccupied an entire decade.

If you ignore the hybrid nature of the Switch, you could argue that this is the first generation in which Nintendo has launched two home consoles: the Wii U and the Nintendo Switch.

In comparison, Microsoft and Sony played it safe. Their releases were largely iterative, benefiting from strong if not spectacular results from the previous generation. The Xbox Oneand PlayStation 4both tried to conquer the home gaming market when smartphones and tablets played mobile gaming.

After poor reception and subdued sales, Nintendo followed up the Wii U with their home / handheld console five years later. The Nintendo Switch sold much more impressively and could well bridge the generation gap.

2020s: Digital Ascent

The current generation has only just started, so there are only two participants. Faster processors and higher output resolutions caused avid gamers to drool, but limited supplies, caused in part by Covid, have reduced availability.

In this ninth generation, PlayStation (5) and Xbox (series S / X) both came in two versions at launch. This may reflect the growing home video gaming market. Notably, each manufacturer has released a version without support for external media. As online distribution has become increasingly popular, this could be a turning point, foreshadowing a fully digital future.

Each new generation has to rewrite history

Video game generations are much shorter than their human equivalents, even though they have gotten longer with age. In the chaotic early days, new challengers were added almost every year. The 21st century has brought stability that few could have predicted during the early generations.

Even fewer would have foreseen that giants like Atari and Sega would disappear. Established companies may have replaced them, but they were new to the video game world. Microsoft and Sony have now taken their place alongside Nintendo. The three looks will dominate gaming on the home console for generations to come.





