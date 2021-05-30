No. 11/13 Softball fights over No. 7/5 Oklahoma State to force decisive third game, 4-2





Next game: at # 7/5 Oklahoma State 5/30/2021 | 3:15 p.m. CT ESPN 105.3 FM STILLWATER, Oklahoma. Trailing 1-0 en route to the bottom of the fifth inning on Saturday in NCAA Stillwater Super Regional action at Cowgirl Stadium, No. 12 national seed Texas (43-13) took advantage of key HR’s from freshman right field Jordyn Whitaker and junior catcher Mary James , as well as a strong pitching effort by sophomore Shea O’Leary , to knock off no. 5 national seed Oklahoma State (46-10) and put a decisive third game on the line with a berth in WCWS. Game three of the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional is scheduled for Sun. May 30, at 3:15 p.m. CT live on ESPN. Important notes By going 2-for-3 with an RBI on Saturday, junior second baseman Janae Jefferson increased her 2021 NCAA Tournament batting average even higher to .579 (11-for-19) in six games.

increased her 2021 NCAA Tournament batting average even higher to .579 (11-for-19) in six games. Freshman outfielder Jordyn Whitaker makes the most of her first NCAA Tournament experience by posting an average of .667 (4-for-6) while hitting match-tying HR in Saturday’s win at OSU.

makes the most of her first NCAA Tournament experience by posting an average of .667 (4-for-6) while hitting match-tying HR in Saturday’s win at OSU. By trailing 1-0 against Oklahoma State in the fifth inning, Texas secured its 14th comeback victory in a game in 2021.

Junior catcher Mary James’s HR was her 16th of the season and broke a tie for the team leader with Shannon Rhodes .

HR was her 16th of the season and broke a tie for the team leader with . Iakopo’s 16 HRs now tie her for the second of all time in a single season in Texas program history with former UT All-American Lindsey Stephens (16 HRs in 2014).

Texas has now hit at least two HRs 23 times in a single game this season (a record of 22-1 in those cases).

With the win, Texas improved to 9-5 all-time across six NCAA Super Regional appearances.

Texas improved to a remarkable 38-1 this season when it eliminated an opponent.

Texas will try to win its fourth NCAA Super Regional on Sunday (2005, 2006, 2013) and its first ever on the road. Great players Freshman right fielder Jordyn Whitaker (1-of-3, run, HR, RBI); junior catcher Mary James (1-for-3, run, HR, two RBI’s); junior second baseman Janae Jefferson (2-for-3, RBI); Redshirt junior designated player Taylor Ellsworth (1-for-3, run, double); sophomore short stop McKenzie Parker (1-out-2, walk, run) In the circle Sophomore Shea O’Leary (16-5) earned the win by giving up two earned runs on three basehits with a walk and five strikeouts in a complete game. The details Oklahoma State used the long ball to take a lead in the top of the third inning when short stop Kiley Naomi hit a solo HR to the left to make it 1-0. After being held to only two total baserunners in the first four innings by OSU-starter Kelly Maxwell, the Longhorns finally got a threat in the bottom of the fifth. Parker and sophomore first baseman Colleen Sullivan kicked it all off with one-out singles. Jefferson stepped onto the plate facing a huge spot with two outs and delivered the clutch hit by executing a base knock in the middle to level the match at 1-1. After O’Leary eliminated the Cowgirls in a row in the top of the sixth, the Texas offense broke out for a three-spot in the bottom half. Whitaker quickly kicked off the match by launching a solo shot just over the wall to the left. After an Ellsworth bloop double to short center and a Shannon Rhodes sacrifice bunt, Iakopo launched a two-run blast the other way to the right to boost UT to a 4-1 advantage. With the Longhorns suddenly needing only three outs to force a decisive third game on Sunday, O’Leary allowed lead-off hitter Sydney Pennington to hit a solo shot to the left to narrow the OSU deficit to 4- 2 in the top of the seventh. However, that was as close as the Cowgirls would get, as Texas’ 6-2 righthanded person knocked out the next three they faced to seal the win. NCAA Stillwater Super Regional Program Friday, May 28 4:00 pm CT NO. TEXAS WITH 12 SEEDS at No. 5 seeds Oklahoma State Oklahoma State, 6-1 Saturday, May 29 3:00 p.m. CT No. 5 Seeds Oklahoma State vs. NO. TEXAS WITH 12 SEEDS TEXAS, 4-2 Sunday May 30 3:15 p.m. CT NO. TEXAS WITH 12 SEEDS at No. 5 seeds Oklahoma State ESPN







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos