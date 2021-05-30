England’s great Anderson says matching Cook’s record will be ‘astonishing’ | Cricket News





LONDON: James Anderson has said the prospect of rival Alastair Cook’s UK record for test performances is “staggering”.

If Anderson is selected for next week’s series opener against New Zealand at Lord’s, he will tie in with retired former Captain Cook’s 161 Test mark.

But while his good friend Cook has spent his international career as the opening batsman, 38-year-old Anderson, already England’s most successful Test bowler with 614 wickets – the most by any paceman in the format – has had it much more physical. demanding task to lead the attack.

And should Anderson reach his goal of playing in all seven tests against New Zealand and India this season, he will be behind just three hitters – Indian Sachin Tendulkar (200 tests) and Australian duo Ricky Ponting and Steve. Waugh (both 168) – in the all-time list.

“I feel proud of it,” Anderson told reporters. “I never thought I would get to this point in a million years.

“Certainly for a bowler to play this number of games is … I don’t know what the word is … but it’s a bit baffling to me because I don’t feel like I’ve played that many games.”

Anderson, who appeared with his English teammates in the LV = Insurance launch video “In With Heart” in honor of the English cricket community, added: “My body doesn’t feel old or tired.

“I absolutely love Test Cricket, I have a huge passion for it. Growing up I just wanted to play Test Cricket for England and I am honored to have been able to do it for so long.”

Equalizing Cook’s game total at Lord’s would be especially important to Anderson as the ‘home of cricket’ was the venue for his Test debut, against Zimbabwe 18 years ago.

“Showing up at Lord’s, since I first did it in 2003… the atmosphere around that ground is nowhere else in the world,” he said.

Anderson is also just eight shy of taking 1,000 first-class wickets, with Andrew Caddick the last England to quickly achieve this feat in 2005.

“In this day and age I don’t know if it’s possible to get that many more first-class wickets, the amount of cricket being played, it seems bowlers don’t live that long, and there’s a lot of T20 cricket. is going on in the world, ”said Anderson.

But the Lancashire swing bowler said there was more to his running career than statistical landmarks.

“Putting in the hard yards, that’s when it means the most, is a shift for the team,” he said. “I really enjoy it. 10 overs bowling on a green sailor doesn’t really do it for me.

“I want to start a shift for the team when the going is tough.”

However, Anderson looks forward to having spectators in attendance when he next rewrites cricket’s record books.

Covid-19 restrictions meant he dropped his 600th test wicket behind closed doors in Southampton last year.

But next week, around 7,000 fans are expected at Lord’s, and up to 18,000 will compete for the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston, after that match was nominated by the British government as a pilot event.

“It’s going to be pretty special having people there. I’m not sure soulless is the right word, but it’s just not international cricket without fans there,” Anderson said.

“As players we get the impression that everyone has missed it a lot. We missed fans and they missed us live.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos