Red Raiders join WR corps through portal





On Saturday, the Texas Tech football program added some big-play opportunities to the roster by fishing again in the transfer portal. This time, the award that head coach Matt Wells and his staff added through the college football version of free agency is wide receiver Kaylon Geiger from Troy. The Fort Worth native is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound pass catcher who played for the Trojans for two seasons. During that time he amassed 141 catches for 1,625 yards and 8 TDs. That total included 64 receptions for 742 yards and 3 scores in 11 games in 2020. But it was in 2019 when Geiger came on the scene to earn the All-Sun Belt Conference award. That year, his first at FBS level after two years of playing JUCO football, Geiger caught 77 balls for 873 yards and 5 TDs. What makes this such an intriguing addition for the Red Raiders is that Geiger has averaged over 11 yards per catch in both of his FBS seasons, proving that he is a threat every time he touches the ball. He could also help the Red Raiders in the kick game as a kick-off returner. For his Troy career, he averaged 23.7 yards per return. By contrast, no Red Raider kick-off returner averaged more than 20 yards per return last fall. It will be interesting to see how Tech uses Geiger. That’s because he mainly operated out of the slot at Troy, a position the Red Raiders seem to be pretty solid with with Myles Price, McLane Mannix and Dalton Rigdon all ready to return. However, there is a need for the Red Raiders to add some help to the remote receiver where the program lost both TJ Vasher and Ja’Lynn Polk off-season. But that doesn’t really seem to be Geiger’s natural position. On the other hand, Tech could put Geiger on the outside and try to use his speed to overcome the defense. After all, we have seen over the years that players with a similar status are successful as external receivers. For example, there was Reginald Davis who caught 97 passes for 1,301 yards and 18 TDs from 2013-16. Then there was Devin Lauderdale who brought in 105 balls for 1,535 yards and 13 TDs from 2014-16. Both players were shorter in stature than the typical external receiver, but used speed to be effective in a position that typically values ​​size. Of course, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner Da’Vonta Smith of Alabama was not a big recipient. In fact, he dominated the sport despite being only 6 feet 170 pounds. Now no one expects Geiger to drop 1,856 yards and 23 TDs like Smith did last year, but Smith is proof that the game of football is changing the way receivers are used. With receivers being triggered more often and offensive plans more creative than ever, remote receivers don’t necessarily have to be six feet tall to be successful. But while we don’t know what role Geiger will have to play, it’s always smart to add a player with his speed and past performance to the roster. After all, in the modern world of college football, no team can have too many weapons in the passing game. On Saturday, Texas Tech added another.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos