Sports
3 keys: Lightning at Hurricanes, Game 1 of the second round
No. 3 Lightning at No. 1 hurricanes
5:00 p.m. ET; NBCSN, SN, TVAS
Stanley Cup Second Round, Match 1
The Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning will play Game 1 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Second Round at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday.
The Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers in six games in the first round and advanced with a 4-0 victory on Wednesday. The Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators in six games and advanced 4-3 overtime on Thursday.
Tampa Bay and Carolina each went against each other 4-3-1 in the regular season series. The Hurricanes surpassed the Lightning, 18-17.
“I think it may be tighter in this series than the other series (against Nashville) based on how they defend,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Obviously they have a high power, so we’ll have to try to defend them and shut them down. That’s going to be the key. I think the difference will be, you’ll see, if they have a rush, it will be there look very different. We have to make sure we don’t give up on it. “
Rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic starts for the Hurricanes after starting all six games against the Predators, averaging 2.22 goals against and a save percentage of 0.922.
Andrei Vasilevskiy will start his 59th consecutive postseason for the Lightning. He has started every Lightning playoff game since May 16, 2016, going from 35-23 with a GAA of 2.41 and a mark-up of 0.920.
“Carolina checks extremely well, they don’t give you much leeway,” Lightning forward Brayden Point said. “They have a lot of talent to score. You have to be in your game. System-wise they play a bit differently from Florida, but another extremely difficult matchup.”
Teams to win Game 1 are 495-224 (68.8 percent) to win a best-of-7 NHL playoff series, including 5-2 in the first round this season.
Here are 3 keys to Game 1:
1. Nedeljkovic’s big test
The rookie will take on a tough challenge against the Lightning, especially when the Hurricanes are short.
Tampa Bay was 40.0 percent on the power play (8-for-20) in the first round against the Panthers, with Kucherov scoring a point on seven of the goals (three goals, four assists).
Carolina was 88.5 percent on the penalty kill against the Predators in the first round, 23-for-26. But the power play of Lightning, with Kucherov, emerges Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn and Brayden Point, and defender Victor Hedman presents a completely different challenge.
“It’s so fast here, if you are a fraction of a second behind, the puck gets into the net,” said Nedeljkovic. “So it’s just trying to keep your head as clear as possible and to respond as quickly as possible.”
2. Lightning line
Tampa Bay’s third line of Barclay Goodrow, Yanni Gourde and Blake Coleman will likely be ordered to join Carolina’s top two playmakers, attackers Sebastian Aho | and Teuvo Teravainen, which will be accompanied by Brock McGinn on the top line in Game 1.
Goodrow missed the first five games of the first round with an upper body injury, but returned in Game 6 and was back with Gourde and Coleman. He had three shots on target, five shot attempts, five hits, a takeaway and a blocked shot at 4:43 pm Ice Age. The Lightning won 4-0 to play their best all-round game of the series.
“You can’t have all Ferraris, sometimes you need an old-fashioned four-wheel drive jeep to get you through the mud, and that’s what Barclay Goodrow can do for you,” Cooper said. “He just creates space and space for boys. He’s hard to play against. He always gets a piece from you and he’s vital in our penalty kill. It’s no coincidence that [Game 6] turned out as it did with him in the line-up. “
3. Slavin’s impact
Hurricanes defender Jaccob Slavin plays through a lower body injury, but rehearsed Saturday after staying off the ice on days off in the first round.
Whatever tormented him didn’t affect him in Game 6 against the Predators, when he played 25:42 and got assists on the draw and the winning goal.
Slavin will have to play big minutes in Game 1. He will be on the ice against the Lightning’s best power-play unit and will likely see a lot of 5-on-5 time against Tampa Bay’s top line of Kucherov, Point and Ondrej Palat.
Lightning projected setup
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Steven Stamkos
Barclay Goodrow – Yanni Gourde – Blake Coleman
Pat Maroon – Tyler Johnson – Ross Colton
Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev – David Savard
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Curtis McElhinney
Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Mitchell Stephens, Daniel Walcott, Fredrik Claesson, Cal Foote, Mathieu Joseph, Luke Schenn, Ben Thomas, Christopher Gibson
Injured: No
Hurricanes projected setup
Brock McGinn – Sebastian Aho – Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter – Vincent Trocheck – Martin Necas
Warren Foegele – Jordan Steel – Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook – Steven Lorentz – Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin – Dougie Hamilton
Brady Skjei – Brett Fish
Jake Bean – Jani Hakanpaa
Alex Nedeljkovic
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Carlo Paquette, Morgan Geekie, Jake Gardiner, Maxime Lajoie, Max McCormick, Drew Shore, Ryan Suzuki, Roland McKeown, James Reimer
Injured: No
Status Report
Niederreiter left training on Saturday. Brind’Amour said the attacker did “a little something. I don’t think it’s a problem.” … Paquette, who didn’t play in the first round, is available. He missed the last six games of the regular season with a lower body injury. … The Lightning is expected to follow the same line-up as in Game 6 against Florida.
