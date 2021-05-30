Patriots long snapper and Navy Lt. Joe Cardona talking about football and Memorial Day initiative

Joe Cardona is a patriot in more ways than one. The tall snapper became one of the highest called up to his position in NFL history when the New England Patriots selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but Cardona is also serving in the military. The Naval Academy graduate is a current lieutenant in the US Naval Reserves and remains ready for off-field action.

“I never expected to get a chance to play in the NFL,” Cardona told CBS Sports this week. “I grew up in San Diego, I grew up around the Navy and Marine Corps, so for me it was a dream come true when I was hired to play soccer at the Naval Academy.”

Cardona’s willingness to remain prepared has benefited him greatly throughout his life. The California native set his sights on duty, but also hoped for a professional football career, even though he would need the stars to live his NFL dream.

“During my last few years of college football, I started to realize I had the talent to play in the NFL,” said Cardona. “It was about whether I would get the chance at that point. I decided to position myself to get myself physically prepared and if the opportunity presented itself, I would be ready. Ultimately, it was mainly timing, getting the chance to at the NFL level and now, years later, I’m actually starting to live both dreams. ”

Cardona is quietly one of the most fascinating players in the NFL. Not only has he represented the military well, but has also found success in the NFL. He has played in 96 career games and also helped the Pats win Super Bowl LI and LIII, making him just the second Navy player – behind legendary quarterback Roger Staubach – to win the big game. It was a journey based on hard work, as Cardona even had to work 24-hour shifts at the Naval Academy Preparatory School during his rookie season.

“My rookie year was a lot busier,” laughed Cardona. “NFL week starts on Wednesday, so usually the coach gave me a movie day pass on Monday, as long as I had the film work in myself and my training in it. than those of my other teammates (schedules) – much busier in many ways – but I didn’t know anything else I just graduated from the Marine Academy where it’s all busy all the time, and for me, it’s just one foot for “But I’m glad I survived. Looking back, seven years later, it’s like wow. That was pretty hard to express. But I’m thankful I did it.”

The Patriots were the perfect landing spot as head coach Bill Belichick created an environment of success based on discipline. It’s too much for some players as former patriots have described their time at Foxborough as ‘militaristic’. We asked Cardona if playing football in New England is the same as being in the military.

“Well, you can assume from the man who has experience with both that it is a disciplined environment, but in no way close to a military environment,” Cardona said. “In the end we have a goal, we have a unique mission – so there are parallels. But if you reduce the job required of those in the military who put on the uniform every day and the difficulty and the sheer magnitude of what it means to be and comparing it to having a job in the NFL … as ordered as it may seem, we can’t escape playing a boy’s game at the end of the day. ”

Cardona admits there are similarities, but it is not fair to the men and women who serve our country to compare their sacrifices with those of professional athletes. Belichick’s seemingly strict management style certainly has something to do with his father, Steve, who served in World War II and coached in the Navy for more than three decades. This gives Cardona and coach Belichick a bit of a bond.

“Yes, I would say we were both really raised and developed in that naval mindset,” said Cardona. “ For me, now that I’ve gone to the Marine Academy, every day I see parallels in our building that remind me of Annapolis, remind me of the Marine Academy in the way we train and prepare, and that’s always a comforting one. a matter for sure. “

For the likes of Belichick and Cardona, this long weekend and Memorial Day have a different kind of importance, which is why the latter teamed up with USAA, the Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, to promote a special Memorial Day campaign. In memory of the more than 645,000 servicemen who gave their lives in a military conflict serving our country since World War I, Cardona encourages all Americans to pay digital tribute to our fallen military heroes by visiting OnPoppyInMemory.com.

“It highlights the service and sacrifice of those who have done so much to ensure our freedom,” said Cardona. “They have the stories of the individuals who died in battle. They also give you the chance to dedicate a digital poppy to a family, friend, loved one, anyone who made that sacrifice for our freedom.

“Memorial Day can be thought of as summer – start (the day). But for many people it is a gloomy day. An opportunity to remember those who have fallen and give us the opportunity to take off for a summer. It’s a good memory and something to keep in mind. “

So while you are at the pool or the lake enjoying this long weekend, take a moment to appreciate your freedom and also remember that there is a price involved. Some heroes like Lieutenant Cardona work hard off the field to stay ready for when they are needed, but there are many other heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Memorial Day is much more poignant because it honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Cardona. “It’s a day you can’t take lightly because for so many families, for so many people who have served where they killed a friend, it’s a gloomy day. It’s a tough day. Because you’re facing the service. and the sacrifice the people around you have made For those reading this hopefully they are really thinking about those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can have a good weekend and live the life we ​​are doing as freely we want. “