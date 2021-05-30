Chagrin Falls tennis player Andrew Zimcosky wins second state title | Sports in high school





Andrew Zimcosky is back on top as state tennis champion. The Chagrin Falls junior concluded an impressive weekend in Mason on May 29 winning a second consecutive state title at Lindner Family Tennis Center. The only issue during those consecutive Division II state titles was COVID-19, which eliminated all spring sports in Ohio high school last year. pic.twitter.com/wfkdYJMiub – Chagrin Athletics (@ChagrinAD) May 29, 2021 Without it, it’s reasonable to think that Zimcosky might have been watching a three-toe this spring. Instead, he will aim to become a three-time state champion by 2022. That’s for next year. On May 29, Zimcosky was a lucky tennis champion. It’s a bit weird, and absolutely different, Zimcosky said of winning state titles with two consecutive years without a season in 2020. It’s been a while since I’ve been back on those tracks. This title definitely meant a lot more to me. The competition was decidedly tougher this year. I had to earn this much more. That’s because in his way his rival Oranges was Ben Pomeranets. A week after losing to Pomeranets in the final of the D-II District Tournament Singles at SPIRE in Geneva, Zimcosky returned the favor to Pomegranates in the most important game of the season. After dropping the first set, 4-6, Zimcosky won the second, 6-4, before finishing another state title with a 6-3 win in the third set. It was the sixth time that Zimcosky and Pomegranates played this season. Zimcosky’s win on May 29 made him 4-2 in the series. He finished the season 26-3, with his only other loss a standard at sectional while nurturing a sore back. Zimcosky didn’t lose many sets this spring, and the one he lost to Pomegranates in the state final had admittedly worried him. I wasn’t sure I would win at the time, said Zimcosky, who won the D-II single state title as a freshman in 2019. I didn’t play my best in that set. He stepped up and certainly made it difficult. In the second I found my rhythm and finished points on the net. On the third set, Zimcosky, who takes pride in his conditioning, was determined he wouldn’t bend over because he ran out of gas. I thought the final set would boil down to fitness, Zimcosky said. I can hold on, and getting a lead early in the third set was also important. Earlier on May 29, Zimcosky defeated Cincinnati’s Avi Mahajan of Seven Hills in a semi-final to set up his final match with Pomegranates. Day 2 of the state tournament was held outdoors in windy conditions and temperatures around 45-50 degrees. The day before, the action was indoors due to bad weather. Conditions weren’t the best, Zimcosky said. But on this day, Zimcosky was the best, and he has the hardware to prove it. To be able to win in such an environment, it means a lot.







