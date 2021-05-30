‘More than just a hockey game’: NHL fans return to the Bell Center for Habs-Leafs

MONTREAL It was a scene 444 days in the making. Smiling jersey-clad Canadian hockey fans bought and paid for tickets to enjoy beer and sunshine before entering an NHL arena on a spring night.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Rob Koehler, Montreal Canadiens season ticket holder. “It’s part of history, things are starting to open up.”

The NHL rinks in this country have been without crowds, apart from the odd first responder or frontline worker invited by individual teams, since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

That eventually changed Saturday after the Quebec government relaxed restrictions, allowing the Canadiens to admit 2,500 fans into the Bell Center with 21,302 seats for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It feels good, man,” said Yves Bissonnette, wearing a red Montreal sweater.

Assigned seats for spectators to sit were adorned with rally towels no closer than seven rows from the ice on the penalty bench side and 12 rows higher behind the nets and benches, while organist Diane Bibeau played for the audience before fans chased the Leafs out and the Canadiens cheered as they stepped onto the ice.

Fans sang O Canada unaccompanied in an emotion-inducing rendition that sounded like a lot more than just 2,500 people. The Montreal supporters laughed at Leafs goalkeeper Jack Campbell early and happily knocked out a penalty against their team.

And while the gathering of about 12 percent capacity drew mainly for the home team, the attendees had a fair share of the support.

Toronto fan Kim Pierre drove from Barrie, Ont., After securing tickets on Friday.

“A complete feeling of euphoria and happiness,” she said a few hours before the game. “The feeling is absolutely wonderful.”

Montreal’s Major League Soccer team had the first Canadian crowd at a professional sporting event during the pandemic, when they were allowed to let 250 fans play a game in their open-air stadium last summer.

Some junior hockey teams have also been allowed to have limited crowds.

“Having some people back in the building is a sign of progress,” said Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe before the game. “We have seen emotion in the US and how that can change an environment.

“I think in this case here … it’s less about the game and our sport and the playoffs and all that, but more about some progress being made in the country. I think that’s a very good sign. for everyone.”

An encouraging step toward normalcy, Saturday at the Bell Center was still a long way from what NHL teams south of the border experienced in the playoffs after clubs began allowing a percentage of fans into buildings as the 56- game season progressed and vaccination coverage. exceeded that in Canada.

The Boston Bruins welcomed nearly a packed house for Game 1 of their second round against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Saturday, while the Carolina Hurricanes announced they would have more than 16,000 spectators for the first two games of their confrontation with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But this was a start. And a symbol of what will hopefully happen at the end of a long pandemic tunnel.

“The Canadiens sent something saying, ‘Show Canada what it might look like to be open,’” said Koehler. “It’s more than just a hockey game.

“It’s about the future.”

The Canadiens gave seat priority to season ticket holders, luxury suite holders, and business partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four.

Buyers were allowed to resell tickets, and more than a few have certainly benefited. Prices were exorbitant for the average secondary market fan, with the cheapest pair still costing about $ 1,800 on Ticketmaster a few hours before the puck hit.

“This is huge for people people in general,” said Pierre. “Not just hockey … just to be able to socialize and do this is such a huge thing.”

She didn’t want to disclose what she paid for her seats, but added that the price didn’t matter after nearly 15 months of pandemic living.

“We’re big concert people too,” said Pierre. “We haven’t seen a concert, we’ve been doing a little bit of nothing for a year now. So it’s huge for us to get out and do something.

“Every little bit is worth it. To be here and be with these people will be worth it.”

Koehler, whose family has had seasonal seats since the 1940s, said he and his wife were talking about selling their tickets.

“We had the discussion last night, today and even on the way down,” he said wearing a Maurice (Rocket) Richard jersey. “(But) it’s not worth selling. We’re doing it because we want to be a part of it.”

All fans at the Bell Center had to socially distance themselves from those outside their pod, while everyone five and older had to wear a mask. Only bottled water was sold against concessions.

None of that mattered to fans.

“We’ve been talking about it since the last time we were here,” said Pierre. “Just before COVID we came for two games.

“The second time we could come back for a game, we came back. We had to be back.”

The Quebec curfew, in effect since January 9, was lifted on Friday. Restaurant patios across the province were also allowed to reopen after closing since October 1 in some parts of the province, including Montreal.

The new measures came because COVID-19 hospital admissions in Quebec have fallen to its lowest level in more than six months.

“The pandemic has hit people here as hard as anywhere in our country, and people deserve it,” Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher said Saturday morning. “They were disciplined, they listened to what was asked of them.

“And these are the rewards that were earned.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 29, 2021.

