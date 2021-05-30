Baseball in Michigan drops regular season finale against Nebraska, awaits the fate of the NCAA tournament





The Michigans baseball team entered the last weekend of the regular season of the Big Ten title race, but it still had plenty to play for. The Wolverines seemed to be firmly in the NCAA Tournament photo, but a victory in first place Nebraska would almost seal a tournament berth. Michigan (27-17) won one of three against the Cornhuskers and is now waiting Monday afternoon at the NCAA selection show to hear its tournament pilot. After losing the opener 1-0 on Friday, the Wolverines bounced back to win game one of Saturday’s doubleheader 2-0. The series was scheduled to close on Sunday, but the final was moved to Saturday-evening as part of a doubleheader due to bad weather forecast. No. 20 Nebraska (12/31), which captured the conference title last weekend, won game two 5-3. While Michigan, which finished third in the Big Ten, is ranked # 100 in RPI, it is still expected to make it to the tournament field of 64 teams. In the latest projection of D1Baseballs, the Wolverines are a No. 2 seed, while Baseball America has paired them as a No. 3 seed. They are looking for their second straight tournament berth after reaching the College World Series finals in 2019. There was no tournament last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten was one of the few conferences that only played a league in 2021, which hurt their teams’ RPI. The softball-selection committee appeared to be penalizing Big Ten teams earlier this month when only three teams earned a tournament bid. None, including Michigan’s Big Ten Champion, earned a top 16 seed to host a regional. Nevertheless, Michigans’ baseball team put in impressive numbers during the regular season, which should justify an at-large bid. Despite only scoring five runs in the series against Nebraska, it finished No. 1 in the Big Ten in scoring. It was also third with a 3.93 ERA. Sophomore Cameron Weston lowered the teams’ ERA with a strong start in the opener on Saturday, giving up four hits and striking out four in seven innings. Junior Willie Weiss earned the save after pitching two scoreless innings, giving up one basehit and striking out two batters. Michigan scored its first run in the fourth when Tito Flores crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice. Flores then singled in the fifth of the teams with five basehits. Nebraska kept the Wolverines bats at bay in the nightcap until the ninth inning, when Michigan broke out three runs, including a two-run home run by Jimmy Obertop.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos