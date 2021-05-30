Three schools to beat for four-star Darrius Clemons





The Auburn soccer team needs help with the wide receiver position, and they need it quickly. Head coach Bryan Harsin knew early on that he would have to build the WR after losing the top three receivers to the 2021 NFL Draft process. One target that Harsin and his crew are pushing for extremely hard is the 4-star wide receiver, Darrius Clemons. Billed as the No. 1 recipient from the state of Oregon, Clemons has more than thirty offerings from major programs, including Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame. Although he’s grown close with the Fighting Irish’s coach Brian Kelly, hasn’t made it to Notre Dame Clemons for an official visit. While he has not yet announced an official decision date, the class of 2022 WR is not expected to choose a school until after his official visits in June. Clemons has four OVs planned so far, which means that currently the programs for Auburn football to beat in his recruiting are Michigan, Penn State, and the University of Southern California. According to Irish Breakdown, Clemons explained that he prefers USC for its ‘Wide Receiver U’ reputation, and likes Penn State for always being ‘a powerhouse in the Big 10’. He also said he greatly admired Penn State’s WR coach. When it comes to the Tigers, Clemons told Irish Breakdown that his relationship with Coach Harsin started during his time at Boise, and the stakes were raised when he moved to a bigger school in a bigger conference: “When the coaching staff was at Boise State, I had a good relationship with Coach [Bryan] Harsin, ”said Clemons. “Now that they are in Auburn, which is a bit of a bigger school, clearly an SEC school, I definitely want to go downstairs to see what it’s like because I’ve never been to that part of the country let alone live Playing in the SEC is a really good opportunity, because you’re competing with the best week in and week out. “ If Clemons really wants to be the best and play with the best, the obvious choice for him is to play for the Auburn Tigers in the SEC. While Clemons will be making official visits to Michigan, USC and Penn State, he will be the first to set foot on the Plains on June 4, and Auburn football will set the bar for the rest of his June visits.

