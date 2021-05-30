Sports
Langely senior of the year awards come on birthday – Aldergrove Star
It’s not uncommon for people to get calls on their birthdays, but Arlene Pike picked up the phone on Tuesday to find that she and her husband, Bill, were named Langley Seniors of the Year.
Janice McTaggart of volunteering with the Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) contacted Arlene with the news.
“It’s my birthday today, so that was a really nice surprise on my birthday,” laughed Arlene.
Arlene, whose family moved to Langley when she was 12, was humble about the honor, convinced that she and her nearly 55-year-old beau were not worthy of the recognition.
“I don’t think we’ve done enough to earn that,” she said.
‘I feel so honored. I was just really amazed, ”she said of the recognition.
Unsurprisingly, Bill was volunteering with the Sources Langley Food Bank Tuesday morning when he heard the news of McTaggart, who was visiting there for another errand.
“I’m just in awe,” he said.
“I’ve lived in a Langley since I was four months old and being able to give back to the community is one way I think we can serve,” 76-year-old Bill told the Langley Advance Times.
Sponsored by LSRS, the Senior of the Year is an honor that goes to one man and one woman each year. Local seniors aged 65 and over are nominated for the honor for their outstanding contributions to the community. The couple, who met while working at a local bowling alley and she was patron, were nominated by longtime friend Alice Kennedy.
“Bill and Arlene have been my friends for over 60 years. During this time we have shared many experiences, ”she said.
“Arlene and I spent half the 25 years she taught at Langley together in school,” noted Kennedy. “Bill’s career was with Canada Post until he retired in 1999 after 35 years.”
She remembers celebrating countless milestones with the Pikes, including the birth of their children and giving back to the community.
Bill and Arlene also participated in the BC Senior Games in addition to Kennedy.
“We competed in table tennis and won medals,” Kennedy recalls.
“We also enjoyed the opportunities to volunteer together in Langley.”
A member of the Frontiersman of Langley, Bill was a member of the Probus Club and held the office of president, and he also replies to Christmas letters every year as a member of the Canada Post Heritage Club.
As he did Tuesday morning, Bill volunteers as a driver and works on-site at the Sources Langley Food Bank, and provides lawn care for Langley Lawn Bowling, where he served as the former president and director.
A longtime member of Langley United Church and now United Churches of Langley, he has served as an usher, greeter, at the givings counter, on the finance committee and on the board of Langley United, where he helped drop off breakfast and parking assistance during funerals and other special events.
Likewise, Arlene’s volunteer list is equally long.
Arlene has served as a Friends of the Library volunteer, helping with the Langley Christmas Bureau, among others, she is also a member of the Probus Club, the LSRS, the Mellow Yellow Table Tennis Club senior center and the Langley Retired Teachers’ Association.
As a quilter, she made several items to donate. Nearly 10 years ago, Arlene and some other women sewed miniature flannel duvets to fit into the incubators of BC Air Ambulance helicopters transporting sick babies. The small quilts protected the babies in the AirEvac helicopters, and once the babies were released from the hospital, the quilts went home with them.
Arlene also volunteered at the Langley Lodge for 20 years, with the Douglas Park Community School reading program and the Nicomekl Elementary breakfast program, before stepping back last year.
And as a longtime member of the Langley United Church, now United Churches of Langley, Arlene serves as a church historian for both churches, and is a member of the worship committee where she leads services for Harrison Pointe and Langley Gardens. As a member of the United Churches, she served as president, usher, greeter, hostess, at the desk, and also as a banner maker and concierge.
“I look forward to getting back to that when the time comes,” Arlene said of leading church services. Many of the volunteer opportunities have been suspended for the past year and a half due to the pandemic.
So what is it about volunteering that has kept the couple committed to the community?
“I love to be around people. It’s a group of like-minded people you can bond with, ”Bill, who is also a longtime member of the Church.
“It’s just to keep yourself young,” he continued, noting that he feels 18 when his knees don’t remind him of his age after an afternoon of gardening.
“I like to garden,” said Bill.
