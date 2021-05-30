Blue Devils qualify six more for NCAA Outdoor Championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. With the final day of action at the NCAA East Regional on Saturday, the Duke Women’s Track & Field program delivered a stellar performance by qualifying six additional student athletes for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

After senior Erin Marsh and graduate student Zoe Hughes already qualified in heptathlon for the NCAA East Regional, the Blue Devils have secured Saturday afternoon program history. The school record with 4x100m relay team van Hall Bieber , Brittany Aveni , Elena Brown-Soler and Cha’Mia Rothwell gave the Blue Devils their first NCAA Outdoor Championships qualifier in the event in school history. The quartet finished with a time of 44.08 seconds, just 0.07 seconds from setting a new school record, to take the automatic qualifying spot in third place in their heat.

For Aveni, it was the fourth time she qualified for the NCAA Championships, having previously competed in the 4x400m relay at the 2019 and 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships and the 2018 NCAA Indoor Championships. Aveni will try for her previous best finish of ninth place at the 2018 outdoor championships.

Brown-Soler also plans to return to Eugene, Oregon, after finishing 17th in the 4x400m relay in her previous performance at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships while at Penn. Rothwell will make her highly anticipated NCAA Outdoors debut, having competed in four NCAA East Regional’s during her collegiate career, while Bieber will also make her debut after her first foray at the NCAA East Regional.

Rothwell’s great day continued as she competed in the 100m hurdles later in the day. The Durham, NC native, built on her wind-assisted time of 12.95 seconds in the preliminary rounds, with a legal 12.95 seconds to take third place in her heat and qualify for her second NCAA Outdoor Championships event. Her run officially breaks 13 seconds for the first time, breaking her own school record by 0.14 seconds. It also gave the Blue Devils their first 100m hurdler in the NCAA Outdoor Championships and made Rothwell the first Blue Devil since Madeline Kopp in 2017 to qualify for more than one event. Marsh also finished 22nd overall in the same event with a time of 13.37 seconds.

Not to be outdone, Aveni continued her sensational season in the 400 meters alongside a graduate student Believe Sule . Aveni ran in the same heat and hit another ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, finishing second in her heat with a time of 51.79 seconds for an automatic qualifying spot. Aveni qualified for the first non-relay event of her collegiate career and rivaled Rothwell as the second multi-event competitor in Eugene, Oregon. Sule turned another impressive time of 52.64 seconds, but finished fourth in the heat and 15th overall.

Senior Lauren Hoffman delivered a thrilling finish in the strongest heat of the 400m hurdles, with a time of 57.60 seconds to finish sixth in her heat. With only one heat to go, Hoffman’s time proved strong enough to qualify as the last of 12 finalists to go to Eugene. For Haymarket, Va., Born, it marked the culmination of a sensational year and the second NCAA Outdoor Championships berth of her collegiate career, after finishing 19th in the 400m hurdles in 2019.

With a few more historical markers in sight, the Blue Devils were ready for their final event, the 4x400m relay. Last time out, the Blue Devils gave the women their first ACC Championship. This time they raised the bar. The team of Sule, Brown-Soler, Hoffman and Aveni set a scorching time of 3: 29.19 to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships and set a new school record with 1.28 seconds. Sule became the eighth Blue Devil to qualify, which is the most among the Blue Devil women since 2017. It also lists the Blue Devils participants in five events, the highest number since 2016.

Aveni made history for herself, qualifying for her third event of the day and fifth event of her outdoor career. The Geneva, Ohio native set the record for the most events he qualified for in outdoor show history, beating MacKenzie Kerr’s previous high of four. She also became the first Blue Devil in outdoor history to qualify for three NCAA Outdoor events in one season.

Earlier in the day, three Blue Devils took a shot at the high jump. ACC champion Elasia Campbell led the way for Duke with eighth in her flight at 1.72 m (5-7.75 feet), but finished 18th in the overall standings. Freshmen Brianna Smith had a strong NCAA East Regional debut, 20th with the same jump as Campbell at 1.72 m (5-7.75 feet). Marsh took 48th place at 1.67 m (5-5.75 feet).

Freshmen Victoria Patterson also made her NCAA East Regional debut in the 3000m steeple. The Greenville, SC native finished her impressive breakout season with a 44th place overall and a time of 10: 48.12. Senior Michaela Reinhart also ended a historic season, finishing 30th in the 5000m with a time of 16: 37.94.

Qualifiers for NCAA Outdoor Championship

Brittany Aveni : 400m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay

Hall Bieber : 4x100m relay

Elena Brown-Soler : 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay

Lauren Hoffman : 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

Zoe Hughes : Heptathlon

Erin Marsh : Heptathlon

Cha’Mia Rothwell : 100 m hurdles, 4×100 m relay

Believe Sule : 4x400m relay

