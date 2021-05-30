Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions: La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers: Vincy Premier League T10 2021: – Match 29, Final





Vincy Premier League T10 2021 © Vincy Premier League T10 2021 The 29th match and final of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will take place between La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, Kingstown. Live Scores and Statistics – La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers – Final Current form of Dark View explorers: Dark View Explorers have won their last match against Fort Charlotte Strikers to advance to the final of the tournament. Bowling bikes, Dark View Explorers limited Fort Charlotte Strikers to 101 for 4 in 10 overs. Miles Bascombe and Casmus Hackshaw both scored 27 important points at the top of the order. Sealroy Williams provided the much needed score boost in the middle overs with his knock from 25 of 14 balls. The rest of the batters were unable to take advantage of the start and Fort Charlotte Strikers ended with a lower total than expected. In the chase of 101, Dark View Explorers lost to Deron Greaves early in the innings. Romano Pierre held his crease and hit the bowlers all over the park for his unbeaten 65 of 31 balls. He was very fluent in selecting shots and running between wickets. Lindon James in the middle order gave him appropriate support to win the game for their team by 8 wickets. Current form La Soufriere walkers: La Soufriere Hikers won their last match against Dark View Explorers to secure a direct ticket to the tournament finals. First, La Soufriere Hikers Dark View Explorers traded for a low total of 77 for 6 in 10 overs. Sealron Williams in the late middle order was the only one to show intention, as he scored 26 on just 7 balls. On the back of his innings, Dark View Explorers came to a defensible total. For La Soufriere Hikers, Dillon Douglas took 3 wickets for just 24 runs in his 2 overs spell. In the pursuit of 77, La Soufriere Hikers lost both Desron Maloney and Dillon Douglas early in the innings. Salvan Browne held his crease and made sure it stayed to the end. He made 41 of 28 balls and got his team over the line with 7 wickets, with 13 balls left. Let's take a look at the squads: La Soufriere Hikers Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Anson Latchman, Benniton Stapleton, Camarlo Cain, Sylvan Spencer, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis, O'Jay Matthews, Kemron Strough Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Romano Pierre, Sealron Williams, Dromo Toney, Jade Matthews, Kody Horne, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions * – PrePlay Who wins the toss? – Dark View Explorers Who will win? La Soufriere Hikers Top Batsman (runs scored) – Romano Pierre (Dark View Explorers), Desron Maloney (La Soufriere Hikers) Top Bowler (Wickets taken) Benniton Stapleton (La Soufriere Hikers), Deron Greaves (Dark View Explorers) Most Sixes – Romano Pierre (Dark View Explorers), Desron Maloney (La Soufriere Hikers) Player of the match Desron Maloney (La Soufriere walkers) Team scores first La Soufriere Hikers 110+, Dark View Explorers 85+ Handicap match: La Soufriere Hikers

