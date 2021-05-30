The Washington Football Team got a gem in the late round at Dax Milne





The Washington football team clearly planned to make major improvements to the offensive side of football in the off-season of 2021. Not only did they bring in veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but they added to the wide receiver room via free agency with one of Ron Rivera’s longtime Carolina Panthers friends Curtis Samuel, who was also a teammate of Terry McLaurin in Ohio State. Washington also brought in Charles Leno Jr. in to start at the left tackle position and Samuel Cosmi in the second round of the NFL Draft, who could end up as a starting starter on a right tackle alongside franchise player Brandon Scherff. After adding Dyami Brown in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team may have added one of the best late-round steals in the entire class in former BYU receiver Dax Milne. Just as if he were the lesser-known younger brother, Milne has been overshadowed by superstar quarterback Zach Wilson over the past year as Wilson moved up to second pick in the entire design. Someone had to catch all those Mahomes-like throws from Wilson. Which someone more often than not was Dax Milne. Milne went from no high school star to BYU’s favorite walk-on to an NFL Draft pick, and he did it with really just one season of major production. After catching just 31 passes in his first two seasons for the Cougars, Milne along with Zach Wilson exploded last season with 70 receptions for 1,188 yards (17 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns. He also benefited not only from great work from Wilson. Milne made some catches that were absolutely ridiculous throughout the 2020 season. Milne’s peak receptions weren’t enough to get him picked for the seventh round. He’s a smaller receiver at 6 feet, 193 pounds. He doesn’t have elite long speed or explosiveness to make up for that lack of size, but he’s fast, runs well, has strong hands, and can follow the ball across the field with anyone in this class. The Washington Football Team is quite packed with intriguing late round former players in the wide receiver position. It could be that Milne has an alien training camp and a preseason to crack this roster, but he will no doubt be on his feet with some NFL team and I think he’s going to build a long career for himself.

