Ray, Grayslake Central star at NLCC rally

Grayslake Central sophomore Pralay Ray woke up Saturday thinking he would be playing in the Northern Lake County Conference JV boys tennis tournament.

The Ram returned to his home as a champion – a varsity champion.

Huh? True story.

Grayslake Central varsity coach Chuck Lawson had to fill a gap on No. 3 singles at the last minute before the action at Lakes started. Ray, who was due to appear in court at the JV meeting in Grayslake North, was ordered to board a bus that went to Lakes.

‘The coach said to me,’ Get ready. You play varsity today, ” said Ray.

All Ray did on a sun-drenched day was capture the number 3 singles in his varsity debut and help the Rams win the NLCC tournament title.

“I thought I would lose,” admitted Ray, who beat Antioch junior Kaden Berger 6-3, 6-1 in the final of his flight. “I tried to move the ball as best I could and hit it hard when I got the chance.

“Right now my feet hurt so badly,” he added. ‘

Grayslake Central’s team performance felt good. Lawson’s NLCC regular season champions scored a total of 40 points in the seven-team meeting. Runner-up Grayslake North scored 38 points, followed by Grant (34), Lakes (31), Round Lake (20), Wauconda (17) and Antioch (16).

The other racing champions of Grayslake Central on Saturday were Nick Zador / Joaquin Feria (No. 1 doubles) and Ty Diaz / Marcus Hansis (No. 4 doubles). Ram’s sophomore Aashay Patel finished second at number 2 in singles.

Grayslake Central’s participants in the seven-flight tournament either received a first round as the first seed or advanced to a semi-final.

Feria had a wedding in mind during the # 1 doubles final. Shortly after Grayslake North’s Zador / Feria outperformed Jacob Marshall / Varun Gullapalli 7-6, 7-6, Feria sprinted to his family’s car on Saturday. attend another major event.

“Joaquin is fast and gets on the field in everything,” said Zador, whose best weapon is consistent, powerful service. “Our final could not have been more even. We also felt pressure in our semi-final. In both matches we spoke to each other and reminded each other to relax and breathe.”

The two best singles from Grayslake North, in a word: breathless. Knights junior Christian Abban dropped only a 4-game combination in 2 games, ending his day with a 6-2, 6-1 defeat to Round Lake freshman Seth Lampkin. Classmate Dylan Clausen was dominant and jumped to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the semifinals before beating Grayslake Central’s Patel 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 final.

Clausen has only lost once all season.

“I’ve been working on my approach shots and volleys,” said the mathematician, who won multiple points on backhands down the line and volleys.

Abban, meanwhile, was hitting hard, high-kicking services that sounded and resembled deliveries from Division-I college players. Other facets of his formidable game also allowed him to earn points quickly.

“My game plan for every game today was the same as always – hit the ball where they are not,” said Abban, who finished 7th-8th freshman in singles at the Class 1A State Meet in 2019. “My goal for the section this weekend is to keep my competitive spirit high. I also like to stay focused on every point. “

The other champions of the line were Grant’s Dylan Sheppard / Ayden Sheppard (No. 2 doubles) and Lakes’ Jake Pursell / Logan Foote (No. 3 doubles). The Sheppards, seeded No. 3, defeated the second-seeded pair of their flight 6-0, 6-2 in a semi-final.

The tournament’s third-place finish at the 24-court complex was Lakes’ Gavin Murrie (No. 1 singles); Lakes’ Ryan Kiddle (No. 2 singles); Grant’s David Hernandez (No. 3 singles); Grant’s Landon Klecka / Garren Lazarraga (No. 1 doubles); Xander Helvie / Nolan Blenniss of Grayslake Central (# 2 doubles); GN’s Joey Saum / Jake Nardomarino (No. 3 doubles); and Kevin Cellucci / Drew Bowen of Lakes (No. 4 doubles).

Most NLCC teams – except for Grant and Round Lake 2A schools – will return to Lakes next weekend for a 1A section.