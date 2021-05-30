Latest on Seth Jones





The Columbus Blue Jackets have not been able to keep their stars in recent years, with names like Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Matt Duchene all leave in free service. The next big name on that list is Seth Jones, which will begin the final season of his $ 32.4 million six-year contract in 2021-22 with unlimited free agency just around the corner. While the Blue Jackets would clearly like to sign the Norris contender to a long-term contract to keep him in Columbus, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Night In Canada that the 26-year-old will not sign an extension with the team at this point. We can tell you that Seth Jones informed the Columbus Blue Jackets sometime in the past week that he will not be re-signing. I say “for the time being” at this point because I don’t like to deal in absolute matters. But it looks like he’s willing to test free agency and we’ll see how Columbus decides to go about it in the near future. If Jones has told the team he plans to go to the open market, it means the Blue Jackets will be forced to at least test the market to see what returns would be available with one year remaining on his deal. The team comes off a brutal season where they were at the very bottom of the Central Division standings on 18-26-12, saying goodbye to their head coach and trading their captain. Nick Foligno. Moving Jones would be a huge deal, but it wouldn’t be the first time the star defender has been traded. He arrived in Columbus five years ago in a blockbuster movie, traded in for an up-and-coming center Ryan Johansen. He has since become one of the very best all-round defenders in the league, able to contribute offensively while rivaling the best of the other team on any given night. Of course, the Blue Jackets could decide (and have suggested in the past that they will) keep it and use it for the next 12 months to try and change your mind. Jones’s next contract will likely make him one of the highest paid defenders in the entire league, and as long as the Blue Jackets are willing to pay his market value, any growth this summer and next season should be seen as positive. The Jones situation in Columbus will be one of the most interesting to watch over the summer and through to the 2022 trading deadline. Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

