Remove live sports from the table





Let me describe the television seats in my room. They are two separate single-seater, aptly named lazy boy (although we call it lazy girl if my wife uses one), allowing me to stretch my legs and have a meal while watching sports on television. Spectator comfort, a concept foreign to our stadium builders, is everything. The debt that sport owes to television is not limited to the enormous sums it brings in, although much stems from this single fact. It allows us to watch the action in our shorts and little else, while well-placed nearby phones and laptops occasionally inspire us to work a spot at the same time. The sheer convenience of WFH-w-WFH (Working From Home While Watching From Home) is unmatched. It’s all about the little things in the sport You had to be there. This has long been the sports fan’s mantra. Were you at the Oval when India won a test match there in 1971? Did you witness PT Ushas at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics? Were you at Wembley Arena when Prakash Padukone won the 1980 All-England Badminton Championship? Or in Australia when India won the series last year? If you were in any of these places at any of those times, you could dine from it for years. Or at least write about it again for each new generation. Indeed, many of us have been to these places. And now, thanks to the magic of television and its rich cousin, even young people of 18 or 20 YouTube. Why sports writers shouldn’t succumb to myth The pandemic has taken the sport off the table for most of us. Every event, from football to tennis and cricket, came to us through television. And we realized it wasn’t that bad after all. Beverage, snacks, and slow-motion replay is a hard-to-beat combination. Reporters who rushed from location to location, hiding behind curtains to catch an important conversation, or who had accidentally slipped team notes under their hotel room door, were now forced to focus on the game. Cricket, which regularly took the specialists around the world, now took them no further than the refrigerator for a refill. For stories that went beyond the story, we relied on athletes who breathed in their own breath YouTube channels. (So ​​maybe there is a downside after all). Philosophy has a long way to go with sports The Berlin Olympics (1936) was the world’s first live broadcast of a sporting event. So I guess Mr. Hitler deserves some gratitude, even though he saw it as a means of conveying his perverse ideology. This was also consistent with how he saw the Olympics. British journalist Martin Kellner once said that most sports histories were written by people who were there. The story of sports, he writes, should be written by someone who kept watching at home Sure, television distorts by choosing what to show, it spoils by determining what is success or failure, it creates monster athletes. But where else can you see so much drama in your pajamas?

