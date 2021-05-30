Showtime Boxing Results, Highlights: Nonito Donaire Stops Nordine Oubaali To Reclaim Bantamweight Title At 38





Already waiting for a future Hall of Famer, four-division champion Nonito Donaire continues to defy Father Time by daring to be great in search of more hardware. Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs), the 38-year-old slugger from the Philippines, shattered his own record as the oldest fighter in boxing history, winning a 118-pound world title when he became WBC Champion Nordine Oubaali (17-1, 12 KOs ) three times on Saturday on their way to an emphatic fourth-round knockout at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. “The Filipino Flash” had previously stopped Ryan Burnett from winning the WBA bantamweight title in 2018 at the age of 35. “The king has returned,” said Donaire. “You know, being at this age isn’t really the question, it’s my achievements. It’s really the ability to grow. I believe it doesn’t matter what your age is, it matters how you are mentally. “Father Time has been on my side. I believe that the human body is an incredible machine if we take care of it. That’s the question, by taking care of our body, it can be as strong as possible.” Because we are mentally as strong as our mind can be. “ Not getting enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of martial arts from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news. Donaire returned to the ring for the first time in 18 months when he co-authored 2019’s Fight of the Year in a spirited decision-loss against undefeated destroyer Naoya Inoue, in a fight in which Donaire broke the Japanese star’s eye socket for pounds. . “What I learned from Inoue is [that] I’m back, “said Donaire.” I knew I wasn’t fighting, I was learning. I’m ready for the next. “ A left-hander from France, Oubaali was unable to evade Donaire’s power as he tried to set the pace with his aggressive and awkward style. Donaire dropped Oubaali halfway through round 3 with a left hook and scored a second knockdown with another left hand at the bell to end the round. Referee Jack Reiss initially seemed like he had abandoned the fight to count a visibly hurt Oubaali to give him a chance to beat it. “I know what his patron was,” said Donaire. ‘I knew exactly what he was going to do. He showed his weakness, so I could stop him with the hook. ‘ A lap later, Donaire put Oubaali away with a combination of three punches that ended with a body shot against the ropes. Oubaali collapsed to the ground and Reiss immediately called off the fight without a count at 1:52 of round 4. After the fight, Donaire continued to pursue interest in a rematch against Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs), the WBA and IBF champion, who returns on June 19 to defend his titles in Las Vegas against Michael Dasmarinas. “That’s my next goal,” said Donaire. “The one thing I haven’t achieved in this sport is becoming uncontroversial, so that’s my next game.”







