Stevenson tastes like the 20th NSC Championship

The North Suburban Conference boys’ tennis tournament decision to move the game indoors turned out to be a brilliant one as the game ended in three different locations and Stevenson claimed the top prize for the twentieth time in the program’s history.

Inspired by a clean sweep of all four doubles flights, the Patriots surpassed longtime league rival Lake Forest, 40-28, and third-place Libertyville and Warren (17) Friday afternoon at College Park Athletic Club in Lincolnshire.

Seniors Payton Adkisson-Daniel Tulchinskiy earned their second NSC title in a row when they beat Wils Warren-Connor Stetler (Libertyville) in straight sets to No. 1 in doubles.

“We were a little disappointed with our overall effort at the Pitchford (third place), so we went back and worked on clearing up some things and also our execution,” Tulchinskiy said after the Pats’ 6-1 win. 6-3 in the last.

The Patriots duo will likely earn the No. 1 seed in their own section next weekend.

The Warren-Stetler team will be one to keep an eye on in the postseason after the direct win over No. 2 seed Lake Forest in the semi-final to advance to the final.

“We’re the # 1 and # 2 players on singles for our team and recently joined on one-dubs, but we feel like we’ve gotten better every time and have a good chance of getting into the state. keep playing well, ”said Warren, who was # 1 on the Wildcats, while Stetler settled things at # 2.

“We play with more energy and move a lot more on the field, especially against Lake Forest,” added Stetler, whose team plays in the Deerfield section.

Top seed Thomas Gong (Stevenson) won the No. 3 singles title after his 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Lance Heine of Lake Forest.

CSL tournament:

While perennial Central Suburbn League forces Deerfield and Highland Park fought for the North Division title on Saturday with host Niles North, Coach Doug Gerber loves what he’s seen all season from his team at Vernon Hills (18-4-1, 3-2-0) and now the Cougars appear to be getting ready for their own Class 1A section next weekend after playing at the CSL North tournament.

“It’s been a great season for us so far. We recently finished second in the Palatine 16 team Invite, we have three juniors in our singles lineup, and our doubles teams are ‘so’ close together. which should give us a very good chance of getting some of our boys into the state tournament, ” said Gerber, who entered the tournament with three in 2019, including his current No. 1 man, Adidya Sabharwal , and Eric Rodriguez, who teams up with Andrew Tikhonov for the Cougars at No. 1 in doubles.

MSL Meet:

Fremd would finally break Barrington’s eight-year hold on the Mid-Suburban League boys tennis trophy on Saturday.

Using his extraordinary depth in doubles to hold off the reigning champions, 56-51, and win the Buffalo Grove conference tournament.

On the basis of his MSL West title, Barrington will share the overall championship with coach Matt Duncan’s Fremd squad.

MSL East champion Hersey finished third with 46 points, while Prospect rounded out the top four with 28 points.

“I looked at all the press clippings the other day, and after my first two seasons as head coach when we had control over the MSL, it’s all been Barrington ever since, so it feels good to finally win one,” said a proud Duncan, who are doubles teams win at No. 2, 3 and 4, plus an individual championship at No. 2 singles from freshman Andrew Spurck, who recently took the crown at No. 2 singles at the Pitchford Invite.

“We clearly wanted to continue our streak here at the conference tournament, but (Duncan) has a great team that played really well today, so sharing the overall trophy is a great achievement for our boys,” said Barrington coach John Roncone.

The Broncos were champions in two races, No. 3 singles (Eishi Amaro) and No. 1 doubles where Ammar Wazir-Ethan Park (22-3) sent No. 1 seed Mitch Sheldon-Kacper Pasielak (Hersey) 6-4, 6-3, which took a little over 90 minutes to claim the top prize for the No. 1 seed.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, so we have great chemistry and things came together right away for us this year,” said Wazier, himself a two-time qualifier for singles.

Hersey senior Max Sheldon won his third consecutive MSL crown with an impressive performance against Casey Hishinuma (6-4, 6-3) to solidify his best seed in the Glenbrook South section and as one of the favorites to win a title in win the singles in two weeks.