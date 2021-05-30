Ferris hockey loses two players from transfer portal





GREAT SPEED – The NCAA transfer portal makes life interesting for the division’s hockey schools, including Ferris State University.

The transfer portal, Ferris coach Bob Daniels said, makes it easier for players to move from school to school with a little more flexibility.

“That has been in place for a number of years,” he said. “It was probably at least three or four years ago. The real game changer in sports like soccer, hockey and men’s and women’s basketball is that you can receive a one-time transfer and don’t have to sit. It has always been that way for all sports except football, hockey and men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

‘But now you can be transferred once without being at the new school for a season. Previously, if a player came to the program, he had to sit for a season without compensation. They could practice, but not participate. Now is the time when you can go from one school to another and play right away. “ Ferris has lost two transfers: Jake Willetts to Lake Superior and Coale Norris to Bowling Green. The Bulldogs did not let anyone enter the transfer portal this year. “Not this year, but we had (goalkeeper) Austin Shaw transfer from Princeton to us a year or so ago,” said Daniels. “I don’t think it’s great for athletics, but it’s the rules and we’ll play with it.” Some have argued that the rules favor the larger schools over the small ones. Lake Superior has lost several players this way. “I wouldn’t necessarily say,” said Daniels. “I think it could be beneficial for some teams for them. It remains to be seen how this whole thing erupts. It will take a while to find out how this affects each program. “ The portal itself has been around for a few years. “The new one-time handover rule came into effect this year,” said Daniels. “That came into play in April. The actual transfer portal is like a website. A player can put himself in there and he says he is looking for a transfer. It is a few years old. The last time I watched, there were about 350 hockey players in that transfer portal. There are quite a few. But many of them are left out children. They are not playing in their current place as they would like and would like to go somewhere where they could get more Ice Age. “ CCHA SCHEDULE The 26-game CCHA schedule was recently released and Daniels likes it. “Our travel costs have decreased from previous years,” he said, noting that there are no trips to the two Alaska schools and Alabama-Huntsville. “I like the non-conference part of our schedule, where we have Miami at home for two and both Western Michigan and Michigan State home and home and two in Canisius, where one of our ex-players, Trevor Large, is coach. “It’s a very good non-conference schedule. The first year in the CCHA will be a tough competition. “ Bemidji State is the only CCHA school to play Ferris twice. The Bulldogs play four times against all other six league teams. The schools that play each other only twice “will change from year to year,” Daniels noted.

