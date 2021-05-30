School sport has undergone major changes in Western China in recent decades

YINCHUAN, China, May 30 (Xinhua) – 39-year-old Wang Zhen, a resident of Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia, recalled harassing his mother for a whole year to buy a pair of table tennis bats when he was a child. .

Now he is squinting to prepare sports activities for children for the coming Children’s Day.

“In the past, people didn’t realize that children should exercise, let alone design activities based on the needs of children,” said Zhang, head of the Ningxia Children’s Physical Exercise Association founded in 2019.

About 30 years ago, when he was a kid running wildly on backstreets and roads with friends, he happened to see some table tennis bats in a department store for 50 yuan (about $ 7.9), and his mother bought them for him after giving her a years.

There were also few basketball or football facilities at Wang’s school, and the playground track was paved with coal, unlike plastic seen in schools today, even in the most remote mountainous areas of China.

“We didn’t have a PE teacher then and teachers just asked us to play alone,” Wang recalls.

While for Wang’s seven-year-old daughter Wang Shuyao, gym class has been an important part of her school curriculum. She learned football and table tennis in school, and professional gym teachers will make sure that every child gets plenty of exercise every day.

Children of Wang Shuyao’s age are under greater pressure during their studies, and their health is emphasized at a national level. “National policies and improving daily living standards are helping to create the children’s sports market, which is becoming more colorful and professional,” said Zhang.

Private sports training courses rise like mushrooms from the ground after rain. Like many urban parents, Wang will spend more than 6,000 yuan each year on his daughter’s extracurricular sports training, including roller skating, dancing, and cycling.

“We set industry standards for these institutions to ensure that children receive the appropriate education,” said Zhang.

Sports activities for children are also on the rise. Wang led her daughter to participate in many activities, including free ski training, a children’s marathon, and sports games for parents and children, all of which were organized by the local sports department.

Major changes can also be seen in the countryside.

For Suo Zhiyin, who has lived and taught in a mountainous village in Xiji province for about five decades, the sport for rural children has seen a ‘revolution’ – of practice.

Xiji was the poorest place in Ningxia before China’s poverty alleviation task was accomplished. When Suo was a kid, school education was a luxury for kids there, let alone sports training.

A dusty loessland was their playground, and the only thing on the land was a “basketball stand” made of a stick, a board, and an iron ring. “A group of kids ran around chasing a ball, dust on our clothes,” Suo recalls.

Suo was regularly interrupted by his parents during class to ask him to come home and herd sheep. He led the flock to slopes and gullies where grass and water were rare. In the harvest season, he had to run under the sunlight to drive away the birds that were feeding on their crops.

“I sweated a lot more while working on the farm than during gym classes,” said Suo.

For third grader Ye Jiale, who is studying at Suo elementary school, basic playgrounds and sports equipment for children are not a new thing, and professional gym teachers have taught her how to run, jump rope and dance the right way.

Today, almost all rural areas of China have benefited from mechanized farming and their livestock can drink running water at home, reducing farm work.

After school, Ye’s mom takes her to play badminton or roll hoops, and their neighboring parents and kids will join them.

“A strong body is more important than anything else,” said Hai Lanlan, Ye’s mother. To help her daughter get more exercise, she asks her to help move stones for her father, who enlarged the cowshed, or to work in the wheat fields.