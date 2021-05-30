O’Neill fuels Wainwright’s early lead before Cardinals’ bullpen must hold tight again in 7-4 win | St. Louis Cardinals





They considered it strikes. They waved and missed it because of strikes. They rarely put it into play. By the time he ended the third inning with a strikeout on his curveball, Wainwright had faced 10 batters and brought a no-hitter to the fourth. He would get one more before Eduardo Escobars would double-scar the throwline. More welts were to come, but between Kris Bryants’ single almost a week ago and the double by Escobars, Wainwright had gone 33 outs, the equivalent of 11 innings without allowing a hit. It is the longest streak without being hit by a Cardinals-pitcher since Bud Smith made a no-hitter and added two innings 14 days later in September 2001 to reach 11, according to Elias Sports. An inning after giving up that first hit in almost a week, Wainwright had most of the 7-0 lead on his backstart to slip away as well. Arizona catcher Stephen Vogt snapped with a two-run homer well after the shift in the fifth inning, and in the sixth, the first three batters of the innings reached base to chase Wainwright from the start. The 93rd and final pitch Wainwright made got a desirable groundball that shot, hit and jumped between two outfielders to bring home two runs and split the Cardinals’ lead to 7-4. The tying run would reach base in that inning before left-wing Genesis Cabrera negotiated out.

