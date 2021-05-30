Memories of Aberdeenshire Cricket | Cricketweb





Martin Chandler | May 30, 2021, 7:10 am BST Published: 2021

Pages: 100

Author: Miller, Richard (editor)

Publisher: Private

Rating: 3 stars A little knowledge is dangerous. I have long known that the main cricket ground in Aberdeen is Mannofield Park purely because one of my favorite cricket journeys, concluding their visit there in 1948 by Don Bradmans Invincibles, The Don who waved goodbye to the UK with, inevitably, an undefeated century . Because of this, I had at some point in the past made sure that Mannofield was in the city of Aberdeen. At the time, I didn’t realize, although I did later after reading Richard Millers’ first six books on the history of Scottish cricket last year, that the Aberdeenshire club that played there was in fact not a county club in the sense that county clubs in England. So, like Forfarshire and Perthshire, I opened this booklet knowing what Aberdeenshire was, a cricket club pure and simple. That said, for some time I had reason to doubt myself. Extremely helpfully, Richard has reproduced on the inside back cover of this one a map of north-east Scotland with all the locations to which the book refers. That in Victorian times the Aberdeenshire club was not located where it is today was not necessarily a surprise, but the fact that it was the best part of forty miles away was. But my geographic struggles, in the scheme of things, are of no great importance. What is that?Richard Miller has collected a series of articles originally in the Peterhead Sentinel and Buchan Journal in 1896 and 1897 under the line of ‘Long On’. Long On’s identity was not a well-kept secret. The man himself, Adam Dunbar, was a schoolteacher and also a prolific cricketer and a very good one. The entire booklet is 100 pages, so even if Richard Dunbar has appreciated two obituaries and more than twenty photos from his own collection, there is still plenty of material. There are no stories in this one of the pursuits of visiting teams or players who had made a name for themselves in the First Class arena, but again Dunbar proves to be a decent writer with many interesting stories to tell on the subject of cricket in North East Scotland in the later years of the nineteenth century. Like the first seven volumes Richard produced, this one will be of great interest to anyone interested in the history of cricket in Scotland.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos