A successful arena football return for the Albany Empire





ALBANY – Times Union Center reopened its doors to indoor football and Darius Prince ensured that the scarce but enthusiastic crowd was entertained.

Prince, who played in the last Arena Football League game ever played in this building, made his Saturday night debut with the Albany Empire – now in the National Arena League – and showed a lot of skill in dealing with toughness. He caught 12 passes for 160 yards and six touchdowns as the Empire had a successful NAL debut, beating the Columbus (Ga.) Lions 65-60 in front of an announced crowd of 2,735.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the construction capacity was set at less than 4,000. The team hopes to have an open arena for vaccinated spectators for its next home game, June 12 against the Carolina Cobras. “My main concern for this game, our first game with a young team, was how they would perform when the bullets started flying,” said Empire coach Tom Menas. “Overall. I was really happy with it. The end, we could have done a little better than that.” The Lions (0-1) scored 14 points in the last 30 seconds to make things interesting, but the Empire (1-0), which averaged 7.3 meters each and never trailed behind, had enough cushion to hold on to . It was the first football game in the building since August 11, 2019, when the Empire won the AFL Championship over the Philadelphia Soul. Prince had nine catches for 99 yards for the Soul in that game, although it was quarterback Tommy Grady, still with the Empire, who was that game’s MVP. Both are veterans of the arena – this is Grady’s 13th year and Prince’s sixth – but they had never played on the same team. “I’ve always been a fan of his work,” said Prince. “His work speaks for itself, so when I got the chance to come and play here, I didn’t think twice about it.” Prince, who was once at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp, showed the persistence required to play the indoor game. In the second quarter, he made a one-handed Grady pass into the end zone while bumping into the end boards to make it 21-12. In the last minute of the half, he surprised an 11 yard Grady delivery and proceeded to turn the planks. Albany led 28-18 in the half thanks to a late defensive tie. Even on his fifth touchdown, a 47-yard strike late in the third quarter, Prince was wide open, but still met with the end boards. “There were bad balls,” Grady said. ‘I thought they were incomplete, and he went to get them. The one-handed sword, I toppled that great time. He has made great plays. “ Grady, who led the Empire to a 22-7 overall record in their two AFL seasons, finished 20-for-29 for 244 yards and eight touchdowns. He also threw two TD’s to Phillip Barnett, who didn’t join the team until Friday. “How do you not feel great with these guys?” Menas said. “A coach is blessed with the talent we have, but we have to make sure the other guys bring it up too. Until late in the game, a young Albany defense held up well. The Empire had four sacks and an interception by rookie Kenneth McGruder. Columbus, the reigning NAL Champion, never gave up. Mason Espinosa, who was Grady’s backup at the 2019 Empire, completed 34 of 48 passes for 368 yards and nine touchdowns, four for Lonnie Outlaw. Born in Burnt Hills, Craig Peterson earned all nine extra points for the Empire and also scored a “rouge,” a two-pointer awarded in the NAL when a kicker splits the uprights at kickoff. His kicks turned out to be the difference. The Lions matched the Empire’s nine touchdowns in total, but missed six of the nine conversions, most of which were two-point tries. “I totally ignore kickers in general,” said Menas. “I’m an old footballer and I don’t even see where kickers are half the time. Craig is a phenomenal pro. I’m just kidding when I say I don’t notice Craig because Craig won” Don’t let Craig notice you That’s the beauty of him. He’s got that strong leg that supports him. “

