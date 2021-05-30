Sports
Duke women’s tennis closes season in NCAA individual tournament
While the women’s tennis teams’ season ended with the loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight last week, six Blue Devils were able to compete in the NCAA Individual Championship.
Kelly Chen and Georgia Drummy both made it to the Sweet 16 of the individual tournament, while sophomore Chloe Beck and doubles duo Meible Chi and Margaryta Bilokin lost in the first round of their respective tournaments. Beck also played with doubles partner Karolina Berankova in the doubles tournament, with the tandem falling in the second round.
Autumn is full of individual tournaments for the team, where the team members can focus on themselves and develop their own skills, instead of playing for the team like in the spring season. Once the spring season begins, the team spirit takes over, giving the Blue Devils a four to five month break from individual play.
The first or two days of the individual tournament are the hardest, said head coach Jamie Ashworth. You’re so used to having your teammates there, you’re so used to that built-in support system. You have to become almost selfish for being there for yourself. It’s a completely different mindset, it’s a completely different animal.
On the first day of the tournament, Beck, who made her first-ever appearance in the individual tournament, proved Ashworth’s thoughts to be true when she fell during the round of 64. However, Chen and Drummy won in the first round, despite both. dropping their first sets.
My mom used to say that the game isn’t over until I shake my opponent’s hand. I try to have the mindset not to give up, even if I lose a set 5-0. It’s not over until I hit the ball out or she hits a winner, Chen said.
Drummy came back strongly after dropping her first set and won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the Round of 32, while Chen had a much closer second set and won in a 7-1 tiebreaker. The latter then won a closer third set 7-5, securing her third trip to the individual round of 32.
Chen and Drumy continued to win on Monday, getting into the Sweet 16 and achieving All-American status. In each of their second matches of the tournament, they won in straight sets.
This season wasn’t the season I hoped I would get just in terms of how I wanted to play, but regardless, I was thrilled to get All-American status and make it to the round of 16, said Chen.
That same day, Chi and Bilokin fell on Wake Forests Carolyn Campana and Eliza Omirou, the first ACC matchup of the individual doubles tournament for the Blue Devils. Beck and Berankova, who also made their debut in the individual tournament, won a thrilling match against the South Carolina duo of Mia Horvit and Megan Davies 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).
It’s refreshing, as we ended up playing against a doubles team from Wake [Forest] and an NC State doubles team, it’s refreshing to look over the net and have the challenge of figuring out the style of play, as players and as coaches, “said Ashworth. There were a lot of players we hadn’t seen. At that point, we really just focus on ourselves and know and have faith that if we go out, if we play our game and stay true to who we are as tennis players, the results will take care of themselves. “
On Tuesday, the unknowns got the best of the Duke players who made it this far. Despite winning the first set, Chen was defeated by Vanderbilt’s Christina Rosca 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 and Drummy dropped two quick sets against Oregon’s Janice Tjen and lost 2-6, 4-6.
Beck and Berankova, on the other hand, faced NC States Alana Smith and Anna Rogers, who they didn’t play during the regular season but were familiar with ACC play. The first set was a close nail biter that took them all the way to a 6-6 tiebreaker before winning 7-5. Smith and Rogers took the second set 4-6 and took the third after a 3-0 run to win 7-10 after the 7-7 tie.
I am proud of this group. The final standings came out and we finished eighth, which was an improvement from where we started the year. [The team] came together. All we can ask of a group is to play their best tennis at the end of the year and we really did, ”said Ashworth. We really showed our competitive nature at the end of the year. “
Although the season is over, there is a whole new season to build on within a year.
We have a great group coming back and three new ones [players] who came in, said Ashworth. They were excited about the future, they were happy with where we are, but there is absolutely no sense of satisfaction. For the first time in a long time, almost all of them talked about their tennis plans for the summer. As a group they are hungry to achieve more.
