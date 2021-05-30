Sports
Mike Conley leads Utah Jazz to victory in a ‘surreal’ return to Memphis
Mike Conley still can’t quite believe how the basketball stars align.
After spending 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, the veteran Utah Jazz guard is still adjusting to the fact that his new team faces his old team in an emotional first-round playoff series. But after scoring 27 points, providing eight assists and winning six rebounds in Utah’s 121-111 Game 3 win over the Grizzlies on Saturday night, Conley had to crack a small smile as he described what it’s like to face his old team play the new. face of his former organization, Ja Morant.
“It’s great to be the first to play against a guy like Ja,” said Conley, after helping Jazz secure a lead in the 2-1 series. “I just see a man who’s so talented, he’s a young superstar in the competition, he’s wearing the jersey I’m so used to wearing. I get the cheers from the crowd that I’m so used to. It’s unreal It’s like full circle You never thought it would be like this At least I never did.
“It’s like sometimes you live long enough to be the bad guy, and that’s what I’ve become for the Memphis Grizzlies. . “
After becoming the face of the Grizzlies organization for the past decade alongside former Memphis big man Marc Gasol, Conley shone in the first playoff game against his old team in his 14-year career – taking big shots and playing it kind of solid defense that helped the Jazz finish the match at 14-2 in the last 4:15 of the regulations.
Morant finished with 28 points and seven assists.
“Mike was great, man,” said jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. “At both ends of the floor. He was Mike Conley. And he’s always been there for us all year round, and he’s taken it to the next level. And I feel like when you have a man like that who can handle the ball, whoever can control the game, it makes my life and my job easier.
“So when I get certain shots it’s because he sees things, he’s communicating that with me or he’s putting me in positions to keep going and score and also make plays. A big part of that too is Mike Conley. here is. He’s doing well. “
After struggling to find a consistent rhythm for much of his first season in Utah, Conley appears to have found the groove in his second campaign that helped make the Jazz team the No. 1 team in the Western. Conference is all season. He went 7-10 from the 3-point line on Saturday and made his career high for 3-pointers in one game.
“I think the main thing is that he’s just locked up,” Mitchell said. “He just looks different. And that’s one of the things I saw of him in the bubble, and I’ve seen it on an even higher level now. He gets it. He likes – he played for Memphis, what? , Age 13. At the end of the day, there is still love. You can see it. And there is also love in fighting them. And I think it’s impressive because it’s easy to get distracted …
“I remember his first game here: mentally he was everywhere. And rightly so. It’s an emotional moment for him. But to compete here again. Yes, who is – you have the OG and then you have the young guy. think that’s pretty silly It’s a dope story, but for him he’s competing. He’s doing his thing at both ends of the floor. And both guys are up for the challenge. That’s why I love Mike, that’s why we love Mike. “
Jazz coach Quin Snyder echoed the chorus of praise for Conley by noting that not only did his team rebound better in the final minutes, but it drove the wave that helped Conley slow Morant down.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is trying to get better defensively as the game goes on,” Snyder said. “Yes clearly is such a great player. I really thought as much as anything, Mike Conley, he was incredible. Just his speed, his presence on the ball.”
As strange as it may be for Conley to go up against some of his former teammates, the 33-year-old security guard tries to enjoy the experience of playing against the new face of the team he led for so long.
“When we started competing, all that stuff went out the window,” Conley said. “I thought I would be more into it; at the same time I was just outside having fun and competitions. I got into the flow of the game early, saw a few shots go in, found a really good rhythm … it’s a great one. environment to play in, still one of my favorite places to play, so it was fun to be a part of it. “
